Skeena Intersects 19.73 g/t AuEq over 17.00 m in HW Zone at Eskay Creek

VANCOUVER, November 21, 2019 - Skeena Resources Limited (TSX.V:SKE) (OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional gold-silver drill results from the ongoing Phase I surface drilling program at the Eskay Creek Project ("Eskay Creek") located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. Three surface drill rigs are being used for the 2019 Phase I program in the 21A, 21E and HW Zones to infill and upgrade areas of Inferred resources to the Indicated classification. Drill hole results reported in this release are from the 21A, 21E and HW Zones and the new Lower Mudstone horizon. Reference images are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website.

Phase I Eskay Creek Drilling Highlights

9.14 g/t Au, 348 g/t Ag (13.78 g/t AuEq) over 9.80 metres (SK-19-070) Including: 21.40 g/t Au, 706 g/t Ag (30.81 g/t AuEq) over 0.50 metres

6.12 g/t Au, 72 g/t Ag (7.08 g/t AuEq) over 15.81 metres (SK-19-099) Including: 36.90 g/t Au, 34 g/t Ag (37.35 g/t AuEq) over 1.50 metres

9.91 g/t Au, 737 g/t Ag (19.73 g/t AuEq) over 17.00 metres (SK-19-139) Including: 171.50 g/t Au, 12,320 g/t Ag (335.77 g/t AuEq) over 0.83 metres



Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. Reported core lengths represent 80-100% of true widths and are supported by well-defined mineralization geometries derived from historical drilling. Grade capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length weighted AuEq composites. Processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are disclosed at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.

Initial HW Zone Drilling Intersects Broad High-Grade Mineralization

The first Phase I drill hole into the Hanging Wall (HW) Zone (SK-19-139), intersected a wider than predicted interval grading 9.91 g/t Au, 737 g/t Ag (19.73 g/t AuEq) over 17 m that has expanded the originally projected inferred mineralization. This also included a subinterval containing abundant visible gold and electrum grading 171.50 g/t Au, 12,320 g/t Ag (335.77 g/t AuEq) over 0.83 m. The HW Zone occurs approximately 20 m stratigraphically above the Contact Mudstone which was host to the 21B Zone deposits at Eskay Creek. Precious metal mineralization in this near surface HW Zone is uncommon at Eskay Creek, which is usually characterized by elevated base metals (Cu-Pb-Zn). The HW Zone is believed to represent a reactivated synvolcanic fault which crosscuts the andesitic cap rocks of the Eskay stratigraphy (refer to attached stratigraphic section).

Lower Mudstone Horizon Continues to Develop

Continued drill testing of the Lower Mudstone unit has again intersected additional mineralization below the 21A Zone. Drill hole SK-19-068 intersected a wide interval of Lower Mudstone with mineralization averaging 7.52 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag (7.66 g/t AuEq) over 3.70 m including 17.05 g/t Au, 18 g/t Ag (17.29 g/t AuEq) over 1.00 m. This interval occurs approximately 30 m north of previously reported drill hole SK-19-063, which averaged 312.81 g/t Au, 95 g/t Ag (314.07 g/t AuEq) over 2.21 m including an individual sample with considerable visible gold grading 1,380 g/t Au, 322 g/t Ag (1,384.29 g/t AuEq) over 0.50 m.

A portion of the 21A Zone infill drill holes have been extended below the resources to test the exploration potential of this secondary and less explored mineralized mudstone horizon. The Lower Mudstone is situated approximately 100 m stratigraphically below the more familiar Contact Mudstone, host to the previously developed Eskay Creek deposits (see attached sections).

The Lower Mudstone is regionally extensive and averages 5 to 15 m in true thickness. It's situated approximately 100 metres below the Eskay Creek deposits and has been traced by historical drilling for over 5,000 m along strike. Typical of bimodal volcanic sequences hosting Volcanic Hosted Massive Sulphide (VHMS) deposits, the mudstone represents a period of mineralizing and sedimentation quiescence between the underlying volcanic rocks of the Mount Dilworth Formation (~190 Ma), and the stratigraphically younger Eskay Creek Mine stratigraphy hosted in the Salmon River Formation (~175 Ma). The Lower Mudstone is essentially analogous (contemporaneous) to the main Contact Mudstone in that it occurs at a mineralized time-break between periods of volcanic activity. The stratigraphic and mineralization cyclicity within a volcanic pile is a common feature to VHMS deposits of which Eskay Creek is a member.

Ongoing Infill Drilling Produces Expected Results

Phase I infill drilling within the 21A and 21E Zones continues to confirm the predicted inferred mineralization with the aim of increasing the resource confidence in these areas. Three drill holes, SK-19-106, SK-19-107 and SK-19-108 were drilled to aggressively test for an up-dip extension to the 21E Zone. Significant mineralization was not intersected however the holes provided important stratigraphic and structural information.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective precious and base metal properties in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company's primary activities are the exploration and development of the past-producing Eskay Creek and Snip mines. In addition, the Company has completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment on the GJ copper-gold porphyry project.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Resources Ltd.,

Walter Coles Jr.

President & CEO

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Eskay Creek Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Managers, Colin Russell, P.Geo. and Adrian Newton, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting its exploration activities on its exploration projects.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and Resource Development.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100ppm are re-analyzed using a 50g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 50g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 5ppm and upper limit of 10,000ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 10,000ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy.

Table 1: Eskay Creek Project Phase I 21A Zone length weighted drill hole gold and silver composites:

HOLE-ID FROM (M) TO (M) CORE LENGTH (M) AU (G/T) AG (G/T) AUEQ (G/T) AREA SK-19-062 24.00 50.00 26.00 0.98 84 2.09 21E INCLUDING 45.92 46.42 0.50 4.65 2,240 34.52 21E AND 46.42 47.50 1.08 2.67 549 9.99 21E SK-19-068 12.50 14.00 1.50 0.73 62 1.56 21A SK-19-068 102.00 105.70 3.70 7.52 11 7.66 LMS INCLUDING 104.00 105.00 1.00 17.05 18 17.29 LMS SK-19-069 12.41 13.12 0.71 1.61 21 1.89 21A SK-19-069 106.22 111.23 5.01 2.45 15 2.65 LMS SK-19-070 8.20 18.00 9.80 9.14 348 13.78 21E INCLUDING 8.20 9.00 0.80 20.00 1,945 45.93 21E AND 10.66 11.50 0.84 10.60 25 10.93 21E AND 11.50 12.40 0.90 11.80 22 12.09 21E AND 12.40 13.10 0.70 1.97 714 11.49 21E AND 13.10 13.90 0.80 8.11 248 11.42 21E AND 13.90 14.55 0.65 12.50 25 12.83 21E AND 16.00 16.50 0.50 21.40 706 30.81 21E AND 16.50 17.34 0.84 8.48 422 14.11 21E SK-19-070 28.08 66.50 38.42 1.30 23 1.61 21E SK-19-071 9.47 16.00 6.53 9.58 569 17.18 21E INCLUDING 9.47 10.00 0.53 52.00 67 52.89 21E AND 10.00 11.00 1.00 2.91 2,120 31.18 21E AND 11.00 11.80 0.80 4.08 484 10.53 21E AND 11.80 12.40 0.60 14.30 38 14.81 21E AND 12.40 13.00 0.60 8.01 15 8.21 21E AND 13.00 13.60 0.60 9.68 23 9.99 21E AND 13.60 14.55 0.95 7.31 647 15.94 21E AND 14.55 16.00 1.45 1.87 355 6.60 21E SK-19-071 25.11 47.00 21.89 1.91 63 2.74 21E SK-19-072 8.30 15.17 6.87 8.78 101 10.12 21E INCLUDING 8.30 9.50 1.20 14.00 28 14.37 21E AND 12.30 13.00 0.70 22.40 21 22.68 21E SK-19-072 25.80 42.40 16.60 1.99 34 2.45 21E SK-19-073 28.73 58.00 29.27 0.98 23 1.29 21E SK-19-074 16.10 17.00 0.90 1.02 5 1.09 21E SK-19-074 17.50 18.00 0.50 1.47 <5 1.47 21E SK-19-074 26.03 41.05 15.02 1.28 50 1.95 21E SK-19-075 27.85 52.80 24.95 2.10 38 2.61 21E SK-19-076 20.72 39.78 19.06 0.82 57 1.58 21E SK-19-077 12.00 16.42 4.42 5.52 52 6.22 21E INCLUDING 14.60 15.27 0.67 15.55 121 17.16 21E AND 15.27 15.80 0.53 12.10 33 12.54 21E SK-19-078 29.38 41.00 11.62 3.55 46 4.16 21E INCLUDING 32.20 32.70 0.50 10.55 30 10.95 21E AND 32.70 33.40 0.70 8.17 23 8.48 21E SK-19-079 24.31 52.00 27.69 1.46 41 2.01 21E SK-19-080 10.00 41.50 31.50 0.93 35 1.39 21A SK-19-081 3.00 65.00 62.00 1.70 40 2.24 21A INCLUDING 21.33 22.00 0.67 35.30 1,625 56.97 21A SK-19-082 6.00 41.00 35.00 1.30 11 1.44 21A SK-19-083 29.00 51.00 22.00 1.01 11 1.16 21A SK-19-084 22.00 55.50 33.50 1.51 22 1.80 21E SK-19-085 ABANDONED 21E SK-19-085A 21.30 44.40 23.10 2.18 42 2.75 21E SK-19-086 6.00 7.40 1.40 0.93 30 1.33 21A SK-19-086 38.95 40.34 1.39 1.04 <5 1.04 21A SK-19-087 NSA 21A SK-19-088 28.50 30.00 1.50 0.75 113 2.26 21A SK-19-089 14.00 15.09 1.09 1.09 <5 1.09 21A SK-19-090 29.00 30.00 1.00 0.67 9 0.79 21A SK-19-091 ASSAYS PENDING SK-19-092 5.00 5.59 0.59 2.22 13 2.39 21A SK-19-092 23.00 43.50 20.50 0.86 18 1.10 21A SK-19-093 1.15 36.50 35.35 1.30 19 1.55 21A SK-19-094 ASSAYS PENDING SK-19-095 ASSAYS PENDING SK-19-096 ASSAYS PENDING SK-19-097 ASSAYS PENDING SK-19-098 11.90 20.50 8.60 1.50 44 2.09 21A SK-19-099 17.69 33.50 15.81 6.12 72 7.08 21A INCLUDING 25.00 25.50 0.50 10.60 143 12.51 21A AND 25.50 26.00 0.50 19.35 105 20.75 21A AND 26.00 27.50 1.50 36.90 34 37.35 21A SK-19-100 ASSAYS PENDING SK-19-101 22.16 22.70 0.54 1.28 <5 1.28 21A SK-19-102 36.33 46.33 10.00 1.23 207 3.99 21E INCLUDING 41.00 41.66 0.66 2.28 1,045 16.21 21E AND 41.66 42.50 0.84 2.00 1,410 20.80 21E SK-19-103 38.00 55.00 17.00 0.92 127 2.62 21E INCLUDING 51.00 51.50 0.50 2.72 2,640 37.92 21E SK-19-104 39.75 48.00 8.25 0.99 20 1.26 21E SK-19-105 32.30 39.60 7.30 1.09 29 1.47 21E SK-19-106 NSA 21E SK-19-107 NSA 21E SK-19-108 NSA 21E SK-19-109 27.00 57.50 30.50 1.50 23 1.81 21E SK-19-110 ASSAYS PENDING SK-19-111 24.45 72.10 47.65 1.42 26 1.77 21E SK-19-112 24.02 59.00 34.98 1.86 21 2.14 21E SK-19-113 ASSAYS PENDING SK-19-114 ASSAYS PENDING SK-19-115 18.54 22.75 4.21 0.84 160 2.98 21E SK-19-116 14.00 19.00 5.00 2.36 11 2.51 21E SK-19-117 18.57 22.59 4.02 1.47 18 1.71 21E SK-19-118 ASSAYS PENDING SK-19-119 ASSAYS PENDING SK-19-120 13.00 18.10 5.10 1.05 15 1.26 21E SK-19-121 18.00 19.00 1.00 0.41 53 1.12 21E SK-19-121 35.18 36.00 0.82 5.71 184 8.16 21E SK-19-122 23.08 57.00 33.92 1.38 82 2.47 21E INCLUDING 23.08 24.00 0.92 10.05 1,060 24.18 21E AND 24.00 25.00 1.00 6.56 848 17.87 21E SK-19-123 16.95 37.00 20.05 2.08 91 3.30 21E SK-19-124 18.90 21.20 2.30 1.78 196 4.39 21E SK-19-125 29.00 34.00 5.00 1.04 19 1.29 21E SK-19-126 19.40 20.40 1.00 1.18 7 1.27 21E SK-19-126 31.30 33.15 1.85 1.07 14 1.26 21E SK-19-127 ASSAYS PENDING SK-19-128 ASSAYS PENDING SK-19-129 25.00 26.50 1.50 0.73 6 0.81 21E SK-19-130 ASSAYS PENDING SK-19-131 NSA 21E SK-19-132 ASSAYS PENDING SK-19-133 ASSAYS PENDING SK-19-134 ASSAYS PENDING SK-19-135 ASSAYS PENDING SK-19-136 ASSAYS PENDING SK-19-137 ASSAYS PENDING SK-19-138 ASSAYS PENDING SK-19-139 2.10 3.45 1.35 5.36 479 11.74 HW SK-19-139 15.00 32.00 17.00 9.91 737 19.73 HW INCLUDING 27.92 28.75 0.83 171.50 12,320 335.77 HW



Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. Reported core lengths represent 80-100% of true widths and are supported by well-defined mineralization geometries derived from historical drilling. Length weighted AuEq composites were constrained by geological considerations. Grade capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length weighted AuEq composites. Processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are disclosed at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero. LMS - Lower Mudstone. NSA - No Significant Assays.



Table 2: Mine grid Phase I drill hole locations and orientations:

HOLE-ID EASTING NORTHING ELEVATION LENGTH (M) AZIMUTH DIP SK-19-062 10075.2 10352.9 980.0 50.0 101.5 -55.9 SK-19-068 9921.7 10040.9 990.6 140.1 109.2 -89.0 SK-19-069 9921.7 10040.9 990.6 150.0 137.6 -83.0 SK-19-070 10080.1 10411.7 970.9 70.0 102.0 -72.4 SK-19-071 10080.1 10411.7 970.9 65.0 80.4 -88.5 SK-19-072 10080.1 10411.7 970.9 55.0 75.2 -71.9 SK-19-073 10066.2 10418.0 967.1 61.0 54.3 -84.6 SK-19-074 10066.2 10418.0 967.1 55.0 157.3 -76.4 SK-19-075 10062.4 10428.1 961.7 61.0 61.5 -60.0 SK-19-076 10105.7 10432.3 980.3 55.0 47.0 -84.2 SK-19-077 10105.7 10432.3 980.3 35.0 271.1 -65.3 SK-19-078 10105.7 10432.3 980.3 41.0 209.9 -48.6 SK-19-079 10105.7 10432.3 980.3 52.0 172.7 -67.7 SK-19-080 9891.3 9868.1 1008.5 56.0 28.7 -89.5 SK-19-081 9891.3 9868.1 1008.5 65.0 312.8 -73.9 SK-19-082 9891.3 9868.1 1008.5 45.0 217.1 -54.8 SK-19-083 9905.7 9883.8 998.8 55.6 306.0 -53.8 SK-19-084 10070.0 10387.0 975.6 67.0 77.0 -60.2 SK-19-085 10070.0 10387.0 975.6 50.0 0.0 -90.0 SK-19-085A 10070.0 10387.0 974.8 50.0 0.0 -90.0 SK-19-086 9905.7 9883.8 998.8 60.0 270.4 -71.9 SK-19-087 9905.7 9883.8 998.8 61.0 89.8 -78.7 SK-19-088 9916.0 9905.0 986.3 45.0 241.9 -54.0 SK-19-089 9916.0 9905.0 986.3 40.0 314.8 -64.4 SK-19-090 9916.0 9905.0 986.3 45.0 288.7 -47.8 SK-19-092 9884.9 9929.4 1011.9 60.0 180.7 -72.1 SK-19-093 9884.9 9929.4 1011.9 65.0 92.6 -77.3 SK-19-098 9956.8 10115.2 980.5 42.0 167.2 -63.5 SK-19-099 9956.8 10115.2 980.5 42.0 53.9 -64.8 SK-19-101 9973.0 10139.0 972.6 42.0 130.4 -65.5 SK-19-102 10082.0 10339.0 981.0 57.0 111.8 -67.1 SK-19-103 10082.0 10339.0 981.0 55.0 119.2 -89.4 SK-19-104 10075.0 10353.0 980.0 59.0 337.5 -89.4 SK-19-105 10075.0 10353.0 980.0 62.0 109.0 -71.7 SK-19-106 10169.0 10373.0 989.0 40.0 338.7 -60.5 SK-19-107 10169.0 10373.0 989.0 35.0 316.0 -89.1 SK-19-108 10169.0 10373.0 989.0 39.0 198.1 -50.2 SK-19-109 10070.0 10374.0 973.0 71.0 71.4 -66.2 SK-19-111 10093.2 10377.8 986.6 73.0 20.9 -68.7 SK-19-112 10093.0 10378.0 987.0 70.0 22.1 -80.6 SK-19-115 10108.5 10449.8 976.9 55.0 125.9 -78.8 SK-19-116 10108.5 10449.8 976.9 26.0 217.3 -51.7 SK-19-117 10108.5 10449.8 976.9 64.0 32.7 -80.3 SK-19-120 10112.0 10463.6 972.9 35.0 115.8 -72.3 SK-19-121 10112.0 10463.6 972.9 36.0 68.8 -50.1 SK-19-122 10112.0 10463.6 972.9 59.0 265.8 -82.8 SK-19-123 10097.0 10475.0 963.0 37.0 204.6 -69.2 SK-19-124 10097.0 10475.0 963.0 50.0 108.9 -78.3 SK-19-125 10097.0 10475.4 962.8 50.0 294.7 -74.4 SK-19-126 10092.0 10492.0 957.0 46.0 210.8 -83.5 SK-19-129 10086.0 10527.0 941.0 41.0 210.8 -76.6 SK-19-131 10086.0 10527.0 941.0 40.0 88.1 -51.2 SK-19-139 9931.0 10869.0 873.9 32.0 274.1 -50.0







