Jade Leader Appoints Mr. Andrew Shaw, Master Carver and Author of Jade Life as an Advisor.

CALGARY, November 21, 2019 - Jade Leader Corp. (TSXV:JADE) ("Jade Leader" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Andrew Shaw as an Advisor to the Company, which includes the establishment of a commissions agreement for sales of material to third parties introduced during the term of the Advisory position.

Mr. Jean-Pierre Jutras, P.Geol, the President and a director of Jade Leader, stated "I have known Andrew since November of 2016, the first year that I competed as a Jade carver in China. As the liaison between the contingent of invited foreign carvers and the Chinese Jade community, we were all struck by his immense knowledge of Jade, Jade culture and the Chinese and International markets. Once we reached a certain threshold of material collected during our latest trenching program in Wyoming, it became eminently clear that Andrew's extensive and current knowledge of the industry, its history and its current trends could be a great asset to Jade Leader. Mr. Shaw visited the project towards the end of the trenching program to see for himself the progress that we had made, and subsequently has agreed to be involved in an Advisory role as the Company now moves forward to test and pre-market some of its materials on the way to create valuation information derived from its trenching program samples."

About Andrew Shaw

Andrew Shaw is a British former BBC reporter who gave it all up to travel to China to study the craft of Jade carving. He has become a gold medal winning master carver and now lives with his wife in the city of Suzhou where they run a tea house and Jade gallery. Andrew has a unique style which mixes traditional Chinese ideas with modern Western designs. He is the only foreigner living and working as a Jade carver in the middle kingdom and has gained a certain amount of fame as a result. Documentaries and TV programs are often made about him. He has collected a wealth of information about the modern Jade industry unmatched in the Western world. There are a lot of people who know about ancient Jades collecting dust in museums but no-one in the West knows more about the huge modern Jade industry in China than he does. (Introduction to the Book "Jade Life", a recently published international bestseller by Andrew Shaw on the current state of Jade culture and industry in China).

Mr. Shaw is very active in the international Jade community, and maintains a Jade Gallery in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China. He also maintains an educational and sales website at www.jadefiend.com.

