Minera IRL reports AGM Results

LIMA, Nov. 21, 2019 - Minera IRL Ltd. (the "Company"), (BVL:MIRL) (CSE:MIRL), the Latin American gold mining company, is pleased to announce that it held its annual general meeting on 21 November 2019 in Vancouver, Canada and that the Company’s shareholders adopted all of the resolutions presented, receiving the annual financial statements, re-electing the two incumbent directors (Diego Benavides and Gerado Perez), and re-appointing the incumbent auditor.



Each of these resolutions was adopted by the affirmative vote of over 99% of the votes cast at the meeting.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Minera ​​IRL ​​Limited

Gerardo Pérez

Chairman +51 1 418 - 1230

Diego Benavides +51 1 418 - 1230

Director and CEO

Carlos Ruiz de Castilla +1 778 387 5434

CFO

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.