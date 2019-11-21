Minsud Announces Management Changes

TSX-V: MSR

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2019 - Minsud Resources Corp. (TSX-V: MSR) ("Minsud" or the "Company") announces that Carlos Massa has resigned as President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Company. Alberto F. Orcoyen, a Director of the Company, has been appointed as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Alberto F. Orcoyen has resigned as Chairman of the Company and has been replaced by Carlos A. Adamo.

In addition, Diego Perazzo has resigned as a Director of the Company. Agustin Dranovsky and Pablo Taussig have been appointed, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, to fill the vacancies on the board created by the resignations of Carlos Massa and Diego Perazzo.

The Company would like to thank Messrs. Massa and Perazzo for their outstanding service and dedication to the Company and wish them the best in their future endeavours.

Agustin Dranovsky is the CEO of Compañía de Tierras Sud Argentino S.A., a subsidiary of the Benetton Group in Argentina, controlling more than 1.0 million hectares of land through several ranches in the provinces of Patagonia and Buenos Aires devoted to livestock and agricultural products. He started his professional career in Argentina's Ministry of Economy as an analyst of the Undersecretariat of Economic Coordination. Between 2004-2007 he held a position at HSBC Bank as an Agricultural Business Officer. In 2007, he joined Grupo Bermejo, a holding company that manages companies in the agricultural sector, where he later served as CEO. He is also member of the Board of Directors of the Hillel Argentina Foundation. Mr. Dranovsky holds a Master's degree in Argrobusiness from the University of CEMA.

Pablo Taussig has 25 years of experience in financial services with Spencer Stuart. He manages the firm's Buenos Aires office and is a member of the firm's Consumer and Financial Services practices. Before joining the firm, Pablo worked for Merchant Bankers Asociados (MBA), where he was managing director and head of the asset management group. Prior to joining MBA, Pablo worked for Banco Francés del Río de la Plata, beginning as an investment banking manager and rising to become manager of the international division. He started his professional career at Bullrich SA de Inversiones, and gained further financial experience at Exprinter Casa Bancaria in Montevideo, Uruguay, where he served as chief financial officer. Pablo is a board member for San Miguel S.A., a leading fruit processing company in Argentina, Uruguay and South Africa. Pablo holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the Universidad Católica Argentina and a master's in economics from the University of Notre Dame. He also studied in the Tuck Executive Education program at Dartmouth College in 1996.

