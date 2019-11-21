African Gold Group Announces a $5 Million Private Placement

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2019 - African Gold Group Inc. (TSX-V: AGG) (“AGG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 14,285,714 units (a “Unit”) at a price of $0.35 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000.00 (the “Offering”). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a “Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.50 for a period of 24 months from issuance.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about December 13, 2019. In connection with the Offering, a finder’s fee may be payable in line with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four-months and one day. Completion of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including without limitation, receipt of TSXV approval. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to continue to develop its Kobada Project in Mali and for general corporate purposes.

“We are very excited with the support we have received from the shareholders of AGG,” said Mr. Stan Bharti, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “With this new round of financing, the Company would be well-positioned to proceed with its near-term construction plans at the Kobada Project.”

About African Gold Group

African Gold Group is a Canadian listed exploration and development company on the TSXV (TSX V: AGG) with its focus on developing a gold platform in West Africa. Its principal asset is the Kobada Project in southern Mali. For more information regarding African Gold Group visit our website at www.africangoldgroup.com.

For further information please contact:

Stan Bharti

President and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 861 2267

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the intended use of proceeds, closing conditions and timing and other matters relating to the Offering, the Company’s development and exploration plans for the Kobada project and other statements with respect to the future plans or intentions of the Company. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", “aims”, "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of exploration activities; regulatory risks; risks inherent in foreign operations; and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

