Tristar Announces Positive Drill Results From Castelo de Sonhos

SCOTTSDALE, Nov. 21, 2019 - TriStar Gold Inc. (the “Company” or “TriStar”) is pleased to announce the first results from the drilling campaign now underway at its Castelo de Sonhos gold project. This campaign aims to upgrade confidence in Mineral Resources in the Esperança South region of the project for the purpose of Mineral Reserve calculations in the pre-feasibility study. The assay laboratory has now reported results for 20 of the reverse-circulation (RC) drill holes (out of a planned total of approximately 200 holes); all of these lie on eight adjacent section lines spaced 50m apart. Results include:



24m @ 1.1 g/t from 95-119m in RC-19-342

14m @ 1.2 g/t from 36-50m in RC-19-347

1m @ 17.9 g/t from 51-52m downhole in RC-19-345

True widths are approximately 90% of the downhole lengths reported above.

TriStar continuously monitors drill results by evaluating whether they: meet expectations from previous drill holes nearby, exceed expectations or do not meet expectations. Of the holes whose assays have now been reported, 90% of them meet or exceed expectations, with nine of them showing assays consistent with what has already been seen in nearby drilling and nine of them showing assays that are noticeably better than expected.

TriStar is drilling the holes in a sequence that aims to first gather information from holes whose results will assist decisions on whether or not other holes should be drilled. On the seven section lines covered by the first group of holes, there are 18 possible hole locations for which drilling is contingent upon the results of earlier drilling. The early assay results are sufficiently positive that 15 of these contingent holes will now be drilled; decisions on the other three require assay information not yet available.

"We are very pleased with these early results," said Nick Appleyard President and CEO. "They’re coming in as-good-as or better-than we expected. And we’re pleased that our sequencing of the drilling is helping us with cost control, generating early information that allows us to make smarter decisions about hole locations later in the campaign. This is a very encouraging start to the infill program that will lead to the prefeasibility study aimed at taking the CDS Project, for the first time, from resources to reserves."

Drilling

Detailed summaries of drill hole locations and significant intervals have been added to the CDS project page of the company website (www.tristargold.com) along with a complete list of all significant intervals for the project.

Assay methods, Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC)

All drill hole samples are analyzed using a fire assay analysis of the chips collected in RC holes. Any sample that returns greater than 0.1 g/t gold is automatically submitted for a duplicate fire assay analysis and the average grade is used. Samples are transported by truck from the site to the ALS preparation lab in Goiania, Brazil, where they are dried, crushed, pulverized and packaged for shipment to the ALS analytical lab in Lima, Peru.

The ALS preparation and analytical labs are accredited to ISO 17025:2005 UKAS ref 4028, and have internal QA/QC programs for monitoring accuracy and precision. In addition to this, TriStar uses standards, blanks and field duplicates in an external QA/QC program to provide independent monitoring of laboratory analyses.

Qualified Person

R. Mohan Srivastava (P.Geo.), Vice President of TriStar, is the Qualified Person who has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release and has approved its disclosure.



Forward-Looking Statements

