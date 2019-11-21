Rumble Resources Ltd: Drilling Commenced at Western Queen Gold Project

Perth, Australia - Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) ("Rumble" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced aircore and RC drilling at the Western Queen Gold Project, located 110km NW of Mt Magnet in Western Australia. The drill programme is anticipated to take approximately two weeks to complete, with assays to follow.RC Drilling Commenced Western Queen Central Main Deposit - 3 Drill Targets1. Western Queen Central - Deep RC drill testing targetting the down plunge position of the main shoot of the Western Queen Central pit* High-grade gold is open down plunge2. Western Queen Central North Extension - RC drill testing for extensions to the high-grade mineralisation north of the Western Queen Central* High-grade gold is open down plunge, up plunge and north along strike3. Western Queen Central South Extension - RC drill testing for extensions to the shallow mineralisation south of the Western Queen Central historic pit* High-grade gold is open down plunge and south along strikeAircore drilling Commenced Cranes (2km north of Western Queen Central Pit)- Testing along strike (northeast trending) - potential to extend the current 200m strike.- Test below the recent high-grade surface zone - define the basement mineralisation.* The mineralisation is completely open (along strike and at depth).About Western Queen Gold ProjectThe Western Queen Gold Project lies 110km NW of Mt Magnet within the Yalgoo mineral field of Western Australia ("the Project"). The Project comprises of two contiguous mining leases (M59/45 and M59/208) for a total area of 9.8 km2. The holder is Mt Magnet Gold Pty Ltd, an entity owned by Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS). Rumble entered into an option to acquire 100% of the Project in August 2019 (see ASX announcement - 6th August 2019 - Option to Acquire High-Grade Western Queen Gold Project). The Project is located within a 100km radius of three operating gold processing mills (see image 4). The closest mill is the Dalgaranga Mill (48km) which has a capacity of 2.5 Mtpa. The Checkers Mill (Mt Magnet) has a capacity of 1.9 Mtpa and the Tuckabianna Mill has a capacity of 1.2 Mtpa.Two mined deposits at the Western Queen Gold Project have a combined historic production of 880,000t @ 7.6 g/t Au for 215,000oz. The Western Queen (Central) Mine produced 660,000t @ 8.9 g/t Au for 189,500oz and the Western Queen South Mine (from two stages) produced 220,000t @ 3.6 g/t Au for 25,500oz.An updated mineral resource (refer ASX announcement 6 August 2019) estimates remaining resources beneath both mined deposits of 962,000t @ 3.9 g/t Au for 120,000oz. Of note the high-grade zone below the Western Queen Central Pit hosts inferred mineral resources of 130,000t at 9.0g/t Au for 38,000 ounces.To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/XGAH9EG6





Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.





Rumble Resources Ltd.





Shane Sikora Managing Director Email: enquiries@rumbleresources.com.au Phone: +61-8-6555-3980 Website: www.rumbleresources.com.au