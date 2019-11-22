Macarthur Minerals Completes Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, Nov. 22, 2019 - Macarthur Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the consolidation of its share capital on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for four (4) pre-consolidation common share (the “Consolidation Ratio”) following approval of the consolidation by the TSX-V. The common shares of the Company commenced consolidated trading on TSX-V on 20 November 2019 (EST) at a price of C$0.24.



Prior to implementing the consolidation, the Company had 322,033,625 common shares issued and outstanding, and immediately after implementing the consolidation, the Company had 80,508,406 common shares. No fractional shares were issued under the consolidation as fractional shares were rounded to the nearest whole number. The exercise price and the number of shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding stock options, warrants, restricted share units and convertible notes, as applicable, have been proportionately adjusted in connection with the consolidation.

Letters of transmittal have been mailed to all registered shareholders by the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. with instructions on how to exchange their existing share certificate for a new share certificate or Direct Registration (DRS) Statement. No action is required from shareholders who hold their shares in a broker or depository’s name.

The Company’s new CUSIP number is Q56767157 and its new ISIN number is AU0000065070.

Macarthur is an iron ore development, gold and lithium exploration company that is focused on bringing to production its Western Australia iron ore projects. The Lake Giles Iron Project includes the 80 million tonne Ularring hematite resource (approved for development) and the 710 million tonne Moonshine magnetite resource. Macarthur has prominent (~1,281 square kilometer tenement area) gold, lithium and nickel exploration interests in Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition, Macarthur has lithium brine Claims in the emerging Railroad Valley region in Nevada, USA.

