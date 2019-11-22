Avrupa Minerals to Exhibit at Mines and Money, London

Menü Artikel
VANCOUVER, Nov. 22, 2019 - Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: AVU) (US OTC:AVPMF) (FRANKFURT:8AM) is pleased to announce that it will be attending the London Mines and Money Conference on November 25th-26th-27th. Investors and shareholders are welcome to visit with President/CEO of Avrupa Minerals, Paul W. Kuhn. The Company will be located at stand MH7 in the Exhibitor’s Hall at the Conference.

Mr. Kuhn noted, “We have just reported exciting news concerning our Alvalade Project in the Pyrite Belt of Portugal. The newly-signed definitive agreement with Spanish miner MATSA is a great step forward in the re-emergence of our Company. We are looking forward to moving the Project forward to the next level and re-igniting our exploration programs elsewhere in Europe.”

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company directed to discovery of mineral deposits, using a hybrid prospect generator business model. The Company holds one 100%-owned, presently self-funded, flagship project in Portugal, the Alvalade VMS Project. Avrupa focuses its project generation work in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, including Portugal and Kosovo, and is presently reviewing new opportunities elsewhere around the continent.

For additional information, contact Avrupa Minerals Ltd. at 1-604-687-3520 or visit our website at www.avrupaminerals.com.

On behalf of the Board,

“Paul W. Kuhn”


Paul W. Kuhn, President & Director

This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content. Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, a Licensed Professional Geologist and a Registered Member of the Society of Mining Engineers, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has reviewed the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Kuhn, the QP, has not only reviewed, but prepared and supervised the preparation or approval of the scientific and technical content in the news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1JJQM
CA05453A1084
www.avrupaminerals.com
