Avrupa Minerals to Exhibit at Mines and Money, London

VANCOUVER, Nov. 22, 2019 - Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: AVU) (US OTC:AVPMF) (FRANKFURT:8AM) is pleased to announce that it will be attending the London Mines and Money Conference on November 25th-26th-27th. Investors and shareholders are welcome to visit with President/CEO of Avrupa Minerals, Paul W. Kuhn. The Company will be located at stand MH7 in the Exhibitor’s Hall at the Conference.



Mr. Kuhn noted, “We have just reported exciting news concerning our Alvalade Project in the Pyrite Belt of Portugal. The newly-signed definitive agreement with Spanish miner MATSA is a great step forward in the re-emergence of our Company. We are looking forward to moving the Project forward to the next level and re-igniting our exploration programs elsewhere in Europe.”

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company directed to discovery of mineral deposits, using a hybrid prospect generator business model. The Company holds one 100%-owned, presently self-funded, flagship project in Portugal, the Alvalade VMS Project. Avrupa focuses its project generation work in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, including Portugal and Kosovo, and is presently reviewing new opportunities elsewhere around the continent.

