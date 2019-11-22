Court Decision in the Eisler Estate litigation

Vancouver, November 22, 2019 - David H. Brett, President & CEO, Engold Mines Ltd., (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" or the "Company") announces that the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court") has rendered its decision (the "Decision") with respect to the trial for legal proceedings between the Company and the Estate of former CEO Irvin Eisler (the "Estate"). In the Decision, the Court found that the Estate was entitled to $72,500 in damages from the Company for wrongful dismissal. Further, the Company's counterclaim for disgorgement of funds by the Estate related to multiple alleged breaches of legal duties by the late Mr. Eisler was dismissed.

