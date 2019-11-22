Stuhini Exploration Ltd. Provides Shareholder Update

VANCOUVER, Nov. 22, 2019 - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. (the "Company" or "Stuhini") (TSX-V: STU) provides the following update since completion of its initial public offering and listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in late May of this year. The Company was able to secure a geological team for a modest 7 day work program based out of Atlin in late August. The plan for this program was threefold:

to conduct work on the Metla Phase 1 exploration program

to conduct further diligence on the Ruby Creek property which the Company has under option subject to both shareholder approval and exchange approval

to conduct initial due-diligence exploratory work on another attractive and prospective property as the Company is looking at additional projects of merit that would be accretive to shareholder value.

Metla Project Update:

This year's work program on the Metla Property, located in Northwestern British Columbia approximately 150 kilometers (km) south of Atlin, consisted of 12 man-days on site during which time existing drill targets in zones A, B & C were reviewed and 15 rock samples were collected from a new zone in recently deglaciated terrain proximal to the eastern VTEM anomaly identified in the 2018 survey.

Rock samples were primarily diorite with chloritic and sodic alteration, variable quartz veining and trace to 5% sulfide concentrations comprising pyrite +/- chalcopyrite +/- bornite and +/- malachite.

Nine samples, which constitute 60% of the sampled material, returned assays greater than 0.1 g/t gold (Au). These samples span an area 750 meters (m) in length. Of particular note was sample ALW19-004 of bornite and chalcopyrite bearing quartz/potassium feldspar veins hosted within diorite, which assayed at 1.82g/t Au, 4.66% Cu, 31 g/t Ag and 0.3g/t Pd.

Four of the samples collected returned copper values greater than 0.5%. Notably sample ALW19-004, mentioned above, containing 4.66% Cu and sample # 1893129, 300 m to the south and with similar lithology, contained 1.67% Cu.

Dave O'Brien, President and CEO commented: "We are pleased that we were able to bring in 3 geologists on short notice to our Metla Project to both review existing drill targets and to follow-up on exploration targets generated from our 2018 Airborne VTEM geophysical survey. The discovery of bornite in multiple float samples collected along the edge of the receding glacier is compelling as it also highlights the Metla project as having porphyry potential at this early stage."

Ruby Creek Update:

During this past summer, the Company was able to conduct further diligence on the road-accessible Ruby Creek project, located in Northern British Columbia 20km east of the town of Atlin. To this end, soil, rock and float surface samples were collected from various target areas.

The Company also recently filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report entitled: "Technical Report on the Ruby Creek Project within the Atlin Gold camp British Columbia Canada". The Technical Report was filed concurrently with the Company's Information Circular pertaining to the Company's upcoming AGM scheduled for Nov 28, 2019 at which time shareholders will be asked to approve the Ruby Creek Option Agreement.

The Qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 for this news release is Andrew Wilkins, P. Geo., who has reviewed and approved its contents.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.

Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties: The Company wholly owns the Metla Property located in Northwestern British Columbia's Golden Triangle and has entered into an option agreement on the road accessible Ruby Creek Property near Atlin British Columbia, subject to both exchange and shareholder approval.

Additional information on the Company and the Metla Property can be found in the Company's prospectus dated Feb. 15, 2019, as filed on SEDAR. Additional information about the Ruby Creek Property can be found on Sedar and on the Company's website at www.Stuhini.com

Forward Looking Statements

