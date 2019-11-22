VANCOUVER, Nov. 22, 2019 - Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck”) has been named for the third consecutive year as one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp Canada’s Top Employers program which recognizes companies for exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies.



“Our success as a company is driven by our people and we are proud to be recognized among the leading employers in Canada,” said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. “We are focused on creating a workplace that fosters diversity and innovation and where employees can build exciting and rewarding careers.”

Editors at Mediacorp, Canada’s largest publisher of employment periodicals, grade employers on eight criteria, including community involvement, employee communications, and training and skills development.

Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, steelmaking coal, zinc and energy. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK.

