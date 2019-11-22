American CuMo Mining to Extend Expiry Date of Outstanding Warrants

Vancouver, November 22, 2019 - American CuMo Mining Corp. (TSXV: MLY) (OTC Pink: MLYCF) ("CuMoCo" or the "Company") announces that subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") acceptance, it intends to extend the expiry date of a series of previously issued common share purchase warrants by one year. The Company proposes to extend an aggregate of 19,625,699 unexercised warrants (the "Warrants") issued on December 5, 2017 as part of a private placement, having an original expiry date of December 5, 2019. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of Cdn$0.125 per share and is subject to an acceleration provision whereby the term of the Warrants may be accelerated in the event that the Company's common shares trade at or above a price of Cdn$0.175 per share for a period of ten consecutive trading days. In such case, the Company may, at its option, accelerate the expiry date by delivery of notice to the holder and issuing a press release announcing such acceleration and, in such case, the expiry date of the Warrants shall be deemed to be the 20th day following the later of the date on which the acceleration notice is sent to the holder of the Warrants and the date of issuance of the press release.

The Company has applied to the TSXV to extend the expiry date of the Warrants to December 5, 2020. There are no other proposed changes to the terms of the Warrants.

About CuMoCo

CuMoCo is focused on advancing its CuMo Project towards feasibility and establishing itself as one of the largest and lowest-cost molybdenum producers in the world as well as a significant producer of copper and silver. For more information, please visit www.cumoco.com and www.cumoproject.com.

Forward-looking information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including, but not limited to, statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as the Company's ability to obtain TSXV acceptance of the proposed warrant term extension, the ability to move its CuMo Project to feasibility and production, and to become one of the largest and lowest-cost molybdenum producers in the world as well as a significant producer of copper and silver.

