Orsu Metals Outlines Its Strategy and Action Plan for 2020

VANCOUVER, November 25, 2019 - Orsu Metals Corp. (TSXV:OSU) ("Orsu" or the "Company") is pleased to report the main achievements of its 2019 activities:

2019 exploration program consisting of 3 555 meters of diamond drilling and 2 795 meters of trenching successfully completed (see news release November 19, 2019);

The footprint of the known mineralization increased two-fold to 2x1 km east-to-west and south-to-north;

The exploration results will feed into an upgrade of the 43-101 mineral resource estimate expected in December 2019;

The Company has a clear understanding of the follow-up exploration plan to further increase the mineralization;

Sergei Stefanovich, the Managing Director, said: "With even this limited program, we've managed to double the footprint of the mineralization and we know exactly where to drill next year to grow the mineralized envelope. The 2019 drill and trench program will allow us to update the resource estimate later this year. Management remains convinced in the merits of the project as evidenced by insiders absorbing most of the $1.44 million equity raise completed on November 8, 2019."

Orsu' strategy and objectives for 2020:

Pursuant to its exploration license the Company is required to produce a resource and classified reserve statement to Russian standards by December 2019. The acceptance of the statement by the Russian authorities will then allow the Company to apply for a permit to conduct a bulk-test pilot mining program on a portion of its high-grade mineralization in Q2 2020. Infill drilling will be conducted and based on the assays and metallurgy, the areas for the bulk test will be chosen. If the pilot bulk test is economic the goal is to generate cash flow from a small-scale mining program to fund further exploration on the greater Sergeevskoe project.

The pilot mining project will not reduce the potential economics of the Sergeevskoe deposit and will provide the early cash flow needed to fund a significant expansion drilling and trenching program in Q3 2020 all without further dilution to shareholders.

Sergey Kurzin, the Chairman, said: "If pilot mining works, it will provide cash-flows to return to a major exploration effort in the autumn of 2020 aiming to further increase the mineralized deposit. This is our current view of the 2020 strategy."

