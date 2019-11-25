TriStar Gold Working with GoldSpot Discoveries at CDS and Announces Brokered Private Placement

SCOTTSDALE, Nov. 25, 2019 - TriStar Gold Inc. (the Company or TriStar) is pleased to announce it has entered into a letter agreement with GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. to use their data-driven science, artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to advance TriStar’s Castelo de Sonhos gold project. Under the work program, which will have two major components, GoldSpot will:

1. Contribute information to TriStar’s planned pre-feasibility study; and

2. Delineate upside targets for exploration outside of the current resource base at Castelo de Sonhos.

Mr. Nick Appleyard, President and CEO, stated, “We are very excited to start this program with GoldSpot. Their application of new technology should both accelerate and streamline our exploration programs. They will contribute significantly to the planned pre-feasibility study, but it is the unlocking of the potential value in the mostly unexplored parts of the CDS plateau and surroundings that is the real core of the work.”

In addition, TriStar has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. regarding a brokered private placement offering of units of TriStar. Up to 10,000,000 units will be offered on a commercially-reasonable efforts basis pursuant to exemptions from prospectus requirements of applicable securities laws at a price of $0.20 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $2,000,000, subject to the agent’s option to increase the size of the offering as set out below.

Each unit will be comprised of one common share of TriStar and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price per common share of $0.30 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the offering.

Canaccord has also been granted an option to increase the size of the offering by up to an additional 2,000,000 units, exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to 48 hours prior to the closing date, for additional aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $400,000. In the event the agent’s option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds to the Company will be up to $2,400,000.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to conduct exploration on the Castelo de Sonhos gold project, to conduct its work program with GoldSpot, and for general working corporate purposes.

Closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about the week of December 12th, 2019 and is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSXV. All securities issued in connection with the offering will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, commencing on the closing date of the offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

About TriStar:

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have the potential to become significant producing mines. The Company’s current flagship property is Castelo de Sonhos in Pará State, Brazil. The Company’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG and on the OTCQB under the symbol TSGZF. Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

