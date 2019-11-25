Angkor Reports Results From Banlung Drill Program

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2019 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK and OTC: ANKOF) (“Angkor” or “the Company”) CEO Stephen Burega is pleased to report on drill results from the Okalla West and Okalla East areas of its Banlung License.



A short diamond drilling program of 966 meters in 10 holes was completed in the spring of 2019. Seven of the 10 holes were drilled on the Okalla West target and three on the Okalla East target of the Banlung tenement. The first five holes (OKW19-010D through OKW19-014D) were drilled in the vicinity of the best results returned from the earlier RC drilling program (OKW18-016RC). Four of the five holes returned greater than one gram per ton gold over one-meter sample intervals. The one-meter samples contained narrow (4 to 25cm) veins or fracture sets.

DD Hole_ID From (m) To

(m) Interval (m) GPT Au OKW19-010D 33.8 34.8 1.0 5.72 OKW19-011D 57.4 58.4 1.0 1.85 OKW19-012D 34.1 35.1 1.0 4.04 OKW19-014D 33.4 34.4 1.0 1.26

Intervals were determined by geological interpretation of consistent mineralized zones. Broader intervals may include waste intervals of up to 2m. There was no evidence of nugget effect in the above results, and no results were topcut. True widths for the intervals above have yet to be determined.

Only intervals with obvious veining or fracturing with visible sulphides were assayed. These results mirror the results obtained from the 2017 diamond drilling program located 950 meters to the north within the 2.5 km by 1.0 km prospective area. Drill results indicate that the Okalla West intrusive complex is host to gold and base metal veins and fractures. Pyrite is the predominant indicator for gold at both the Okalla East and Okalla West targets.

SAMPLE METHODOLOGY

Angkor maintains a rigorous sample quality control and assurance protocol, with the customary insertion of blanks and standards, cross-checking and duplicate analysis, retention of all saw-split cores and sample pulps at their gated and fenced secure facility in Banlung. Analysis for publication are all done by accredited third party laboratories, usually ALS-Chemex in Vientiane or Perth, by SFA and AAS finish for gold, or ICP-MS for base metals In-house geochemical analysis of soil and termite mound samples are done at the company’s Banlung laboratory by XRF for base metals and by panning for qualitative gold detection.

Angkor’s QA/QC protocol requires calibration standards and blanks be inserted at a rate of 10 per 100. In addition, periodic checks are run on a selected spectrum of samples at ALS-Chemex laboratories. All soil and rock samples are submitted to ALS Mineral-Australian Laboratory Services (Cambodia) Co. Ltd for preparation in Phnom Penh, and gold analyses are done by ALS by standard fire assay in their Vientiane laboratories. All other analyses are by Aqua Regia digestion with ICP-AES/ICP-MS (51 element ME-MS41 package) in their Australian laboratories. Initial assays use their Au-ICP22 method of standard fire assay with an ICP-Atomic emission spectrometry finish on a 50gm aliquot, which has a detection range of 0.001 to 10 g/t. Check assays use the Au-AA26 method of standard fire assay with an ICP-Atomic absorption spectrometry finish again on a 50gm aliquot, which has a detection limit of 0.01 to 100 g/t.

Dennis Ouellette, B.Sc, P.Geo., is a member of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA #104257) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”). He is the Company’s VP Exploration on site and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this document.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading mineral explorer in Cambodia with a large land package. In 2019 it added Block VIII, a 7,300 square kilometre oil and gas exploration license in Cambodia, to its exploration portfolio.

CONTACT:

Stephen Burega, CEO

Telephone: +1 (647) 515-3734

Email: sb@angkorgold.ca

Website: http://www.angkorgold.ca or follow us on Twitter @AngkorGold.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information.” In particular references to the private placement and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.