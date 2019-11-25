GoldON Grants Incentive Stock Options

VICTORIA, November 25, 2019 - GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:GLD) announces that it has granted stock options to directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to 1,175,000 shares of the Company at $0.60 per share until November 24, 2024.

GoldON is an exploration company focused on discovery-stage properties located in the prolific gold mining belts of northwestern Ontario, Canada. Active projects include: the West Madsen property in the Red Lake Gold Camp, where phase II exploration is underway; and our flagship Slate Falls project in the Patricia Mining Division, where drilling is underway to test shear zones where high-grade values up to 861 g/t gold in drill core remain untested. GoldON has 15,152,282 shares issued and is fully funded to complete its fall exploration programs.

For additional information: please visit our website at https://goldonresources.com, you can download our latest presentation by clicking here and you can follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/GoldONResources.

