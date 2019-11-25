Orezone Grants Options to New Appointments

Menü Artikel
VANCOUVER, Nov. 25, 2019 - Orezone Gold Corp. (TSXV:ORE) (the “Company”) announces that, pursuant to the recently announced appointments on October 15th and November 20th, the Company has granted 800,000 stock options at an exercise price of C$0.62 per share.

Following this grant of stock options, the Company has a total of 16,376,838 stock options outstanding, representing approximately 7.67% of the 213,376,906 common shares currently issued and outstanding.

Orezone Gold Corp.

Orezone Gold Corp. (TSXV:ORE) is a Canadian exploration and development company which owns a 90% interest in Bomboré, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Burkina Faso. Bomboré hosts a large oxide resource underlain by a larger, open sulphide resource, and will be developed in two stages. Development has commenced on the project with the first gold pour scheduled for H2-2021.

Patrick Downey,
President and Chief Executive Officer

Vanessa Pickering
Manager, Investor Relations

Tel: 1 778 945 8977 / Toll Free: 1 888 673 0663
info@orezone.com /www.orezone.com

For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945-8977 or visit the Company's website at www.orezone.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


