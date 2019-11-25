Orezone Grants Options to New Appointments

VANCOUVER, Nov. 25, 2019 - Orezone Gold Corp. (TSXV:ORE) (the “Company”) announces that, pursuant to the recently announced appointments on October 15th and November 20th, the Company has granted 800,000 stock options at an exercise price of C$0.62 per share.
Following this grant of stock options, the Company has a total of 16,376,838 stock options outstanding, representing approximately 7.67% of the 213,376,906 common shares currently issued and outstanding.
Orezone Gold Corp. (TSXV:ORE) is a Canadian exploration and development company which owns a 90% interest in Bomboré, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Burkina Faso. Bomboré hosts a large oxide resource underlain by a larger, open sulphide resource, and will be developed in two stages. Development has commenced on the project with the first gold pour scheduled for H2-2021.
Patrick Downey, President and Chief Executive Officer
