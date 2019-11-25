Live Investor Conference & Webinar: Executives from Resource, Retail, and Cannabis Companies Present December 4th and 5th

Company executives will share vision and answer audience questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 - Virtual Investor Conferences today announced the agenda for the upcoming Virtual lnvestor Conference, the leading proprietary investor conference series. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 9:15 AM ET on Wednesday, December 4th with the first live webcast at 9:30 AM ET, and it will open at 8:15 AM ET on Thursday, December 5th with the first live webcast at 8:30 AM ET.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://tinyurl.com/Dec2019-AgendaPR

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There are no fees to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

December 4th Agenda:

Eastern Time

(ET) Presenting Company Tickers 9:30 AM Clean TeQ Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX: CTEQF | ASX: CLQ) 10:00 AM Global Atomic Corp. (OTCQX: GLATF | TSX: GLO) 10:30 AM Deep Yellow Ltd. (OTCQX: DYLLF | ASX: DYL) 11:00 AM Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCQX: ALVOF | TSX-V: ALV) 11:30 AM Midas Gold Corp. (OTCQX: MDRPF | TSX: MAX) 12:00 PM Solvay S.A. (OTCQX: SOLVY | EURONEXT: SOLB.BB; SOLB.BR) 12:30 PM Repsol S.A. (OTCQX: REPYY | BME: REP) 1:00 PM GoGold Resources, Inc. (OTCQX: GLGDF | TSX: GGD) 1:30 PM Brixton Metals Corp. (OTCQB: BBBXF | TSX-V: BBB) 2:00 PM Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCQX: GTBDF | TSX-V: GBR) 2:30 PM Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCQX: SGSVF | TSX: SBB) 3:00 PM Bear Creek Mining Corp. (OTCQX: BCEKF | TSX-V: BCM | BVL: BCM) 3:30 PM Trustco Group Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX: TSCHY | NSX: TUC | JSE: TTO)

December 5th Agenda:

Eastern Time

(ET) Presenting Company Ticker(s) 8:30 AM G5 Entertainment AB (OTCQX: GENTF | NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: G5EN) 9:00 AM Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCQX: MHGU, MHGUP) 9:30 AM Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY, HKHHY | EURONEXT: HEIA) 10:00 AM Tinley Beverage Co, Inc. (OTCQX: TNYBF | CSE: TNY) 10:30 AM Hugo Boss AG (OTCQX: BOSSY | Xetra: BOSS) 11:00 AM Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: ARHH | TSX-V: IOM) 11:30 AM Rhinomed Ltd. (OTCQB: RHNMF | ASX: RNO) 12:00 PM VIQ Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: VQSLF | TSX-V: VQS) 12:30 PM Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: GBTC) 1:00 PM Capital Markets Overview of Cannabis Industry – Scott Greiper, President of Viridian Capital Advisors 1:30 PM 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCQX: FFNTF | CSE: FFNT) 2:00 PM Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: JUSHF | NEO: JUSH.B) 2:30 PM Australis Capital Inc. (OTCQX: AUSAF | CSE: AUSA) 3:00 PM InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQX: IMLFF | TSX: IN)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

