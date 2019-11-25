Inca One Produces 1,817 Oz of Gold in October 2019

Vancouver, November 25, 2019 - Inca One Gold Corp. (TSXV: IO) (FSE: SU91) (SSEV: IOCL) ("Inca One" or the "Company") announces consolidated gold production and deliveries for October 2019 from its Chala One Plant ("Chala One") and Koricancha Plant ("Kori One"). All comparative year-over-year ("YOY") production numbers represent consolidated operations from both facilities on a 100% basis.

Gold production this October 2019 decreased 24% on a month over month ("MOM") basis producing 1,817 ounces of gold as compared to September 2019 (2,391 oz). Gold production this past month decreased 33% YOY as compared to 2,693 ounces in October 2018. This decrease was due to lower inventories available for processing at both plants.

Deliveries for October 2019 (4,518 tonnes) increased by 1% on a MOM basis from September 2019 (4,470 tonnes). Deliveries decreased 22% YOY as compared to 5,808 tonnes in October 2018.

Throughput this past month decreased 24% on a MOM basis averaging 129 tonnes per day ("tpd") as compared to September 2019 (170 tpd). Total material processed decreased 27% YOY processing 3,986 tonnes in October 2019 as compared to 5,467 tonnes in October 2018. Management's expectations are for both deliveries and production to pick up again in this current month of November.

Consolidated Operations Oct. 2019 Oct. 2018 YOY Variance Sep. 2019 MOM Variance Deliveries 4,518 tonnes 5,808 tonnes -22% 4,470 tonnes 1% Throughput 3,986 tonnes 5,467 tonnes -27% 5,090 tonnes -22% Gold Produced 1,817 oz 2,693 oz -33% 2,391 oz -24% Year to Date Production 20,743 oz 16,004 oz 30% n/a n/a

Edward Kelly, President, and CEO commented, "Year-to-date production is up over last year, having produced over 20,700 ounces of gold. With two months remaining in 2019, we anticipate achieving our highest annual gold production ever."

About Inca One

Inca One is a Canadian based mineral processing company. The Company's activities consist of the production of gold and silver from the processing of purchased minerals located in Peru. Peru is the 6th largest producer of gold in the world and the Peruvian government estimates the small-scale mining sector accounts for a significant portion of all Peruvian gold production, estimated to be valued approximately US$3 billion annually. The Company purchases its minerals from government-registered, small-scale mining producers from various regions and processes it at its 100%-owned Chala One and 90%-owned Kori One milling facilities, located in Arequipa, Southern Peru.

