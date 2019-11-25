BWR Exploration Inc. Congratulates Government of Manitoba and Manto Sipi Cree Nation

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2019 - BWR Exploration Inc. (TSXV:BWR) (“BWR”) congratulates Manitoba and Manto Sipi Cree Nation on the signing of a new consultation protocol on mineral development. BWR expresses respect for the undertaking of the newly formed Ministry of Agriculture and Resource Development (“ARD”) working alongside the Ministry of Indigenous and Northern Relations (“INR”) regarding their announcement of November 21, 2019. Minister Blaine Pedersen has signed a new consultation protocol agreement with Chief Oliver Okemow of the Manto Sipi Cree Nation (“MSCN”) following several months of negotiations. This is the first consultation protocol to be developed through the Manitoba – First Nations Mineral Development protocol initiative that was announced earlier in 2019.



https://news.gov.mb.ca/news/index.html?item=45315&posted=2019-05-31

BWR was involved and participated in numerous meetings and discussions in Winnipeg and online, as well as in the two First Nation communities that have treaty entitlement selections and interests in the Little Stull Lake area of Northeastern Manitoba. BWR was asked to, and indeed, has shown high regard for the process and the confidential nature of the negotiations and discussions that were being held between the Province and both communities. The lengthy engagement period commenced in late 2017 regarding BWR’s work permit application for early stage exploratory drilling on its Little Stull Lake Gold Project, that was applied for under an earlier protocol program that was in the process of being updated and modified.

The Little Stull Lake Gold project is located within the traditional territories of both God’s Lake First Nation (“GLFN”) and Manto Sipi Cree Nation (“MSCN”). These two communities are related but separately governed, and as such BWR needed to respect their commonality as well as their individuality as Nations. The earlier pre-consultation meetings resulted in BWR signing a letter of understanding with Chief and Council of GLFN in January 2019 (see press release issued January 23, 2019), although GLFN has reservations about the released Protocol as did MSCN; BWR initially proposed a similar understanding to MSCN Chief and Council, however MSCN asked for additional time to address various issues contained within the Mineral Development protocol announced in May 2019. BWR understands that the new consultation protocol agreement has now addressed the outstanding issues as they pertain to the BWR-proposed early stage exploration program on MSCN Treaty Land Entitlement selections, which overlap on BWR mineral claims in the Little Stull Lake Gold project area.

BWR supports the objectives of the protocol process and now anticipates engaging in an ongoing consultation with MSCN; initially involving a series of meetings over the next few weeks with MSCN, followed by an engagement period and eventual exploration partnership agreement with both GLFN and MSCN. During the engagement period, early stage exploration should be able to advance under an early stage work permit, allowing BWR to proceed with financing for the project for an exploratory drilling program in Q1 2020.

BWR is currently in the process of organizing a flow through financing to raise sufficient capital for a two-phased exploration drilling program on the Little Stull Lake project that is anticipated to commence in early 2020, with a follow-up program during the summer of 2020. Details of this Canadian exploration expenses qualified flow through financing (as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) will be announced once finalized.

BWR Exploration Inc. is a public company focused on exploring for base and precious metals, with its flagship Little Stull Lake Gold Project in NE Manitoba along with other exploration projects in Northern Ontario, and Northern Quebec, Canada. Management of BWR includes an accomplished group of exploration/mining specialists with many decades of operational experience in the junior resource sector. There are currently 73,462,461 shares issued in BWR Exploration.

