Bett announces global partnership with SMART Technologies

London, Nov. 25, 2019 - Bett, the world’s leading event for learning technology today, announced a three-year global partnership with SMART Technologies in the UK, Asia, Middle East and Africa.

Joining to help elevate the conversation on education technology and its impact on learning outcomes, the partnership will foster educational and promotional opportunities to help teachers and leaders use technology effectively.

The partnership will kick off in January 2020 at Bett’s flagship event in London, which has many new and exciting developments including the introduction of 6 new solutions-based zones, designed to help visitors navigate the show and make the most of their time at Bett. The zones include: The Education Show, Equipment & Hardware, Management Solutions, Teaching Tech, Learning Tech and the Global Showcase.

SMART Technologies will be the headline sponsor of the Teaching Tech zone, which will showcase technology and time-saving solutions designed to help teachers improve their outcomes in the classroom; as well as assessment, lesson development, distance learning and more.

“With more than 3 million classrooms using SMART solutions, we are committed to supporting students, teachers and leaders to achieve better outcomes,” said Greg Estell, President and Chief Executive Officer for SMART Technologies. “The partnership with Bett provides a unique opportunity to scale our research and services to reach education consumers more broadly and profoundly.”

SMART Technologies will deliver education content programmes at Bett UK, Bett Asia and Bett MEA with sessions for decision makers, teachers and IT managers focused on the effective use of technology, saving time and turning static content into interactive learning. Thought leadership sessions for K-12 leaders and ministry delegations will focus on large-scale implementation and outcomes planning. SMART Technologies will also have a booth at NH20 in the North Hall, where attendees are encouraged to interact with some new, best-in-class products and exciting software updates.

Oliver Merlin, Bett Global Portfolio Director at Hyve Group, added: “SMART has been a major partner of Bett for a number of years and the evolution of this partnership to a Global status was a natural next step. The two brands have aligning focuses which is to work towards improving education and innovation which is hugely exciting. The content that will be offered across the Bett events will share and celebrate new ways of thinking, working and educating.”

Over the 35 years since it began, Bett has become the global meeting place for educators, with its events in the UK and overseas attracting more than 60,000 visitors. The event has evolved to be the recognised global hub for those passionate about education and harnessing the power of technology.

Bett 2020 is free to attend and takes place Wednesday 22 – Saturday 26 January 2020 at ExCeL London.

For more information or to register, please visit www.bettshow.com

Join us at our international events in Malaysia and Dubai:

Bett Asia Leadership Summit and Exhibition Wednesday 4 – Thursday 5 March 2020. For more information, visit: www.asia.bettshow.com

Bett Middle East and Africa Leadership Expo Tuesday 22 – Wednesday 23 September 2020. For more information, visit: www.mea.bettshow.com

About SMART Technologies:

SMART is a world leader in classroom technology, providing interactive solutions to help every student and teacher discover the greatness within them. With a full range of interconnected displays, software and accessories, used in over 3 million classrooms, SMART helps students and teachers around the world achieve better learning outcomes.

About Bett:

Bett is the global meeting place for the education technology community. A trusted brand with more than 35 years of heritage, Bett is now a series of world class events promoting the discovery of technology and knowledge to enhance lifelong learning. It attracts over 60,000 educators, leaders and practitioners alongside more than 1,255+ technology providers from around the globe. The Bett global series covers events in the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia and the Middle East and Africa.

About Hyve Group:

Hyve Group plc is a next generation global events business whose purpose is to create unmissable events, where customers from all corners of the globe share extraordinary moments and shape industry innovation. Hyve Group plc was announced as the new brand name of ITE Group plc in September 2019, following its significant transformation under the Transformation and Growth (TAG) programme. Our vision is to create the world’s leading portfolio of content-driven, must-attend events delivering an outstanding experience and ROI for our customers.

For press enquiries, please contact: Rose Collard / rose.collard@withpr.com / 020 7249 7769

Rose Collard With PR 020 7249 7769 rose.collard@withpr.com