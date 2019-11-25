Integra Resources Closes C$6.6 Million Strategic Placement With Coeur Mining

VANCOUVER, Nov. 25, 2019 - Integra Resources Corp. (“Integra” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:ITR; OTCQX:IRRZF) is pleased to announce that today it has closed its previously announced strategic placement with Coeur Mining Inc. (“Coeur”) (NYSE:CDE) whereby Coeur has invested C$6.6 million (US$5 million) in Integra by way of a non-brokered private placement of common shares (the “Strategic Placement”).

Under the terms of the subscription agreement between Integra and Coeur, Coeur purchased 5,760,236 common shares of Integra (the “Strategic Placement Common Shares”) at a price of C$1.15 per Strategic Placement Common Share for gross proceeds of C$6,624,271. The Strategic Placement Common Shares issued in the Strategic Placement are subject to a four-month and a day hold period expiring March 26, 2020, as prescribed by applicable securities laws and TSX Venture Exchange rules. In connection with the investment, Coeur and Integra have entered into an Investor Rights Agreement which grants Coeur the following:

Participation rights to maintain pro-rata share ownership interest for a two-year period; and



The right to appoint two members to a newly created five-person Technical Committee, which will be established to review ongoing exploration and pre-development activities on the DeLamar Project and other mineral properties that may be acquired in the future, so long as Coeur continues to hold at least 2.4% of Integra’s share capital.

The net proceeds from the Strategic Placement will be used to fund exploration and pre-feasibility level study expenditures at the DeLamar Project and for general corporate purposes.

The Strategic Placement is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company paid approximately C$198,728 in advisory fees in connection with the Strategic Placement.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

George Salamis

President, CEO and Director

604-416-0576

