Deep Yellow Limited: 2019 AGM Corporate Presentation

Perth, Australia - Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (ETR:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) provide the 2019 AGM Corporate Presentation.- Proven and experienced management team with an exceptional track record of success.- Executing the strategy to deliver a 5-10Mlb low cost, multi-platform global uranium portfolio.- Deep Yellow aims to provide uranium supply security and certainty into a growing market.- Reptile Resource has tripled in 3 years at a discovery cost of $0.10/lb.- Several advanced M&A targets assessed with first acquisition expected in 1H 2020.- Strong capital position and continued support from the equity market.- Outlook for uranium is extremely positive, with nuclear power integral to meeting clean energy targets.- China leading the way with aggressive reactor construction plans, with India, Russia and Middle East following.To view the presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/H03Z0804





About Deep Yellow Limited:



Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a specialist differentiated uranium company implementing a new contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.





