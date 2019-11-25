VANCOUVER, November 25, 2019 - International Montoro Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMT)(Frankfurt:O4T1), (the "Company").

Warrant Exercise Incentive Program:

Further to the Company's press release dated October 25, 2019, the Company announces that the warrant exercise incentive program (the "Incentive Program") has expired. The conditional approval term approved by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") expired on November 18, 2019.

The following warrants will revert to their original expiry date and exercise price:

The Company has 2,155,000 warrants expiring on December 27, 2019 at the exercise price of $0.065 and 2,400,000 warrants expiring on January 5, 2020 at the exercise price of $0.06.

International Montoro Resources Inc. is a Canadian based resource company trading on the TSX-V under the symbol "IMT". The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in Ontario (NI-Cu-PGE, and Gold); British Columbia (REE's), Quebec (Ni-Cu-Co, and Titanium, Vanadium, Chromium); and is seeking a joint venture partner to continue development of its advanced exploration - Saskatchewan (Uranium) property.

