K92 Mining Appoints Cyndi Laval to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, Nov. 26, 2019 - K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Cyndi Laval to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Laval is a partner in Gowling WLG's Vancouver office. She is a past leader of the firm's national Corporate Finance, M&A and Private Equity Group, as well as a former co-leader and current member of its Mining Group. She has over 25 years of experience specializing in the areas of mining law, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and securities.

Cyndi was named one of Vancouver's 30 leading lawyers by the National Post and is recognized as a leading lawyer in the following publications: Legal 500 Canada 2019; The Best Lawyers in Canada 2019; Canadian Legal Lexpert Directory 2018; and Lexpert's Leading Canadian Lawyers in Global Mining Guide 2018/2019.

Prior to joining private law practice, Ms. Laval worked in the policy department of the TSX Venture Exchange, where she was a member of the Exchange's Local Advisory Committee from 2006 to 2013 and an instructor of the TSX Venture Exchange Rules and Tools Corporate Governance Workshop from 2004 to 2010. She has also given lectures at several other conferences and seminars.

“We are delighted to welcome Cyndi Laval to our Board,” said Tookie Angus, K92’s Chairman. “The addition of Cyndi will complement the talent, strength and diversity of our Board. We look forward to the contributions that her strong capital markets, securities and mining industry experience will bring to meeting the Company’s strategic objectives."

Concurrent with the appointment of Ms. Laval, the Company has granted to her 225,000 incentive stock options (the “Stock Options”) under its incentive stock option plan (the “Plan”). The Stock Options have an exercise price of $2.17 per share, expire five years from the date of grant, and will vest periodically over the next 12 months in accordance with the Plan.

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018 and has commenced an expansion of the mine. An updated Preliminary Economic Assessment on the property was published in January 2019. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY,

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

www.k92mining.com

For further information, please contact David Medilek at +1-604-687-7130.

