Melkior Acquires 15 Additional Claims on the Northern Boundary of Its Carscallen Land Package

Timmins, Ontario - TheNewswire - November 26, 2019 - Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior") (TSXV:MKR) is pleased to announce it has acquired 15 additional mining claims that straddle the northern boundary of its Carscallen land package. The claims occur within a geologically favorable package comprised of felsic metavolcanics rocks located between the eastern portion of the Kamiskotia Gabbroic Complex and a south trending felsic intrusive. The claims are located approximately 1.8km southeast of the Desantis Prospect which lies within that Kamiskotia Gabbroic Complex and is comprised of a north-south trending auriferous vein system hosted within a quartz feldspar porphyry adjacent to a diabase dyke. Please refer to the link below for an updated property map:

http://www.melkior.com/rch-content/uploads/melkior_claim_map_nov2019-1.pdf

The Desantis prospect consists of a shaft sunk to 45 meters with 304 meters of drifting and crosscutting on the 38-meter level conducted from 1928 to 1930 in order to extract gold from a vein system which has been traced for approximately 140 meters, over an average width of 1.5 meters. Sampling from the 38-meter level south drift returned assays ranging from 4.3 g/t Au to 18 g/t Au and assays from pulps of grab samples extracted from neighboring trenches returned up to 7.58% Cu. Recent prospecting in proximity to the DeSantis Prospect has uncovered east-west trending shear zones with mineralized vein systems which may be analogous to the systems encountered in the south-central portion of Carscallen Township such as the Shenkman and Zam Zam zones.

Research indicates that the only drilling recorded is approximately 130 meters east of cell claim 564351 which was conducted by Conwest Exploration Inc. in 1975. The drill hole referred to as ddh CON-75-2 intersected rhyolitic and graphitic pyroclastics with anomalous copper up to .1% indicative of a volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) environment. The Genex deposit which is estimated to contain 213,000 tonnes of indicated resources at 1.68% copper and 145,000 tonnes of inferred resources at 1.68% copper ( non 43-101 compliant: Beaudry 2016) is approximately 7.0 kilometers northeast of the newly acquired claim package and it is suggested that the geologic environment may be prospective both for targeting VMS and mesothermal gold vein systems.

A preliminary program of geochemical soil surveys and ground geophysics contingent upon results from early prospecting and mapping initiatives will be recommended on the prospective new claims in this under-explored area adjacent to the Desantis Prospect, to determine if the east-west shear zones encountered southeast of this gold bearing vein system continue eastward onto the recently acquired claims and to explore for potential VMS environments.

Assays are pending from Actlabs in Timmins Ontario for the recent drill program on the south central portion of Carscallen Township in the Shenkman and Zam Zam zones.

