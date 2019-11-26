VANCOUVER, Nov. 26, 2019 - Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN) (OTCQB: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) has received and interpreted analytical results from the final seven drill holes (FK19-64 to 70) of the 2019 drill exploration program conducted at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. Five of these drill holes were collared in the far south of the Boundary Valley with two holes completed at the Forrest prospect, located 14 km SSW from Boundary. The second and final phase of drilling in 2019 tested for precious and base-metal mineralization associated with structures and along geologic contacts located outboard from known mineralization toward the margins of the large hydrothermal system present on this part of the Forrest Kerr Property.



Forrest Kerr Project, Golden Triangle, B.C., location map:

https://www.abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4287/fk-003.jpg

2019 Forrest Kerr Program Highlights:

9622 meters (“m”) in 25 holes, 214 soil samples, 128 rock samples and 173 line-km’s of magnetic geophysical survey completed during 2019



High-grade gold mineralization reported in numerous holes at North Boundary Zone within a broad mineralization & alteration halo



500m-long gold-mineralized corridor delineated at South Boundary Zone, open in all directions



Drilling at South Boundary encountered sediment-hosted rift-related VMS style mineralization within rocks analogous to the Eskay Creek precious metal deposit, located 30 km to the southeast of Forrest Kerr



100% earn-in completed, with overall project area now encompassing over 23,000 hectares



Numerous high-priority drill targets remain untested

2019 Phase 2 Drill Hole summary:

Holes FK19-64 & 65, drilled in a scissor pattern, further delineated a consistently gold- mineralized corridor at South Boundary that measures greater than 500 meters along strike by 150 meters across. The mineralized corridor shows consistent mineralization which has been encountered in multiple (7) drill holes. The zone remains open to the north, south and at depth. The zone disappears under considerable cover to the north but geophysical data indicates that it likely extends several hundred meters toward the high-grade gold occurrence discovered at North Boundary (1.5 km North). FK19-64 averaged 0.17 g/t Au over 100m (31.0-131.0m depth), with gold values ranging from trace to a high of 4.09 g/t Au over 1.0m. FK19-65 returned an average grade of 0.13 g/t Au over 71.0 meters (274.0-345.0m downhole depth).

A cross-sectional view of the gold mineralization present in holes 62 through 65 is linked below.

Forrest Kerr Cross Section for Holes FK19-62 to FK19-65:

https://abenresources.com/site/assets/files/5002/southboundaryholes-62-65-xsection.jpg

Holes FK19-66 to 68 tested the outer margins of a complex structural zone that dominates the southern extent of the Boundary valley. Hole 66 intersected widespread moderate to strong alteration associated with breccias and sheared horizons. A 1m wide quartz vein at 133.0m depth returned 0.65 g/t Au, 33.60 g/t Ag, 3070 ppm Pb and 13,150 ppm Zn within a 6m envelope that averaged 8.10 g/t Ag. Hole 67 encountered anomalous 1m gold values of up to 0.12 g/t, while Hole 68 (drilled from the same pad) intersected intermittent anomalous gold values ranging from trace to 0.54 g/t Au.

Forrest Kerr South Boundary Zone Drill Hole map:

https://abenresources.com/site/assets/files/5002/southboundarydrillholesnrnov20.jpg

The final two drill holes of 2019 were completed at the Forrest zone, located 14km south of the Boundary Valley. Targeting a strong gold-in-soil anomaly and a distinct conductive anomaly identified in a 2013 airborne VTEM geophysical survey, Hole FK 19-69 encountered intrusive and sedimentary rocks with strong to moderate alteration throughout. The hole was stopped at a downhole depth of 392m in a strongly sheared limestone unit due to difficult drilling conditions and allowed for only a partial test of the geophysical conductor. The hole did not encounter significant mineralization. Hole FK 19-70 intersected the upper portion of the soil anomaly and returned 0.46 g/t Au and 1.13 g/t Ag over 10 meters (93-103m depth) from a quartz-veined horizon.

The completion of drilling satisfies the final expenditure requirements outlined in the 2016 Option Agreement on the Forrest claim block and thereby enables Aben to claim 100% ownership of the Forrest Kerr Property.

Airborne Magnetic Survey from Boundary Zone on the Forrest Kerr Project:

https://abenresources.com/site/assets/files/1/Forrest-Kerr-Mag-Images-from-Boundary.pdf

Analytical and QA/QC description:

All 1- or 2-meter drill core samples were delivered to ALS Global prep facility in Terrace, British Columbia where they were crushed until 70% passed a 2mm sieve, then a 250g split was pulverized until better than 85% passed a 75-micron screen. Gold was tested via fire assay method Au-ICP21 with all ore-grade samples (>10 g/t) undergoing fire assay with gravimetric finish. ALS performed multi-element ICP-AES package ME-ICP41 in their Vancouver facility to test for 35 other elements. In addition to the quality assurance and quality control program performed by ALS, Aben personnel insert lab certified standards, field blanks and duplicates into the sample stream at the rate of one QA/QC sample in every 10 samples.

Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration for Aben Resources, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release and is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with over $1.5 million in the Company’s treasury.

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN), visit our Company’s web site at www.abenresources.com.

Aben Resources Ltd.

“Jim Pettit”

______________________

JAMES G. PETTIT

President & CEO

For further information contact myself or:

Don Myers

Aben Resources Ltd.

Director, Corporate Communications

Telephone: 604-687-3376

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@abenresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.