Novo Plans Bulk Mechanical Sorter Trials for Egina and Beatons Creek

VANCOUVER, Nov. 26, 2019 - Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce it is planning mechanical sorting test work on multi-tonne samples of gold-bearing conglomerate from its Beatons Creek project and gold-bearing gravels from its Egina project with Australia’s two major mechanical sorter proponents, Steinert Global and TOMRA. Mechanical sorting of small particles of gold is seen as a potentially important breakthrough for Novo and its various nuggety gold projects throughout its large land holdings across the Pilbara.



Highlights: - An approximate 5-tonne sample of Beatons Creek gold-bearing conglomerate and an approximate 5-tonne sample of Egina gold-bearing gravel have been shipped to Perth for sorting trials at Steinert Global’s test facility in December. Conglomerate from Beatons Creek is being crushed and screened, and gravel from Egina is being screened in preparation for test work. - Once mechanical sorting tests have been completed at Steinert Global, bulk test material will be shipped to TOMRA’s test facility in Sydney for testing during the first quarter of 2020. - Test work is designed to assess the veracity of recent advances in scanning and sorting capabilities of both companies. - The purpose of mechanical sorting test work on Egina material is threefold: • to determine gold recovery capabilities of this technology as a means of primary separation; • to assess the applicability of mechanical sorting as a tool to support field exploration activities; and • to determine which model of mechanical sorter is preferred for deployment for field trials. - Owing to recent rapid advancements in mechanical sorting technology, Novo has conceptualized a potentially viable alternative “dry” processing pathway for Beatons Creek. Bearing in mind that testing is required to better assess sorter manufacturer claims that fine gold particles can be detected and sorted, Novo sees considerable merit in this “dry” processing model for the following reasons: • Potential to significantly reduce capital and operating costs compared to conventional “wet” processing schemes; • Potential to reduce construction timeframe compared to conventional “wet” processing; • “Dry” processing schemes might be amenable to modular design suited to cost-effective mobilization and relocation; • Negates or minimizes use of water and chemicals; and • “Dry” processing could help unlock Novo’s other assets in the East Pilbara region. - Successful mechanical sorter trials of Beatons Creek material are anticipated to lead to a larger metallurgical test work program to fully assess means of crushing, screening and sorting to be incorporated to a process flow sheet. Novo foresees using proven technologies given there is a spectrum of commercially available equipment for dry crushing, grinding and screening.

“The pace of development of mechanical sorting technology continues to astound us,” commented Rob Humphryson, CEO and director of Novo Resources Corp. “We are fortunate that our nuggety gold deposits appear to lend themselves to “dry” processing pathways involving mechanical sorters, technology that may generate favorable economic and environmental outcomes. Considering we can readily access outcropping gold mineralization on all of our properties, we have a unique opportunity to quickly collect bulk samples for testing mechanical sorting technology on a meaningful scale. We eagerly await results of our upcoming test work with Steinert Global and TOMRA.”



Dr. Quinton Hennigh, P. Geo., the Company’s, President, Chairman, Director, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Novo Resources Corp.

Novo’s focus is to explore and develop gold projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, and Novo has built up a significant land package covering approximately 13,000 sq km with varying ownership interests. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com



On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

“Quinton Hennigh”

Quinton Hennigh

President and Chairman

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-looking information

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including, without limitation, statements as to planned processing activities and the likelihood of their results. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the mineral resource industry as well as the performance of services by third parties.