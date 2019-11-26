Group Ten Amends Oversubscribed Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, Nov. 26, 2019 - Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX.V: PGE; OTC: PGEZF; FSE: 5D32) (the “Company” or “Group Ten”) announces that it has amended the non-flow-through portion of its previously announced non-brokered private placements resulting in the total issuance of 15,247,058 units for gross proceeds of $2,447,000, subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.



The Company issued 7,250,000 non-flow-through units at a price of 15 cents per unit for total gross proceeds of $1,087,500, where each non-flow-through unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). The flow-through portion of the placements remained unchanged, with Group Ten issuing 7,997,058 flow-through units at a price of 17 cents per unit for gross total proceeds of $1,359,500. Each flow-through unit consists of one flow-through common share of the Company and one-half Warrant. Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of 25 cents for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the private placements.

Warrants issued as part of the placements are subject to accelerated expiry if the closing price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is greater than $0.375 for 10 consecutive trading days. In this case, the Company may elect to accelerate expiry of some or all of the Warrants to expire on the first day that is 30 business days after the Company’s election.

Securities issued under the private placement are subject to a hold period expiring March 22, 2020 in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

A total of 655,060 finder's units were issued in connection the private placement, with each finder's unit being identical to a non-flow-through unit, as defined above.

About Group Ten Metals Inc.

Group Ten Metals Inc. is a TSX-V-listed Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the development of high-quality platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt and gold exploration assets in top North American mining jurisdictions. The Company’s core asset is the Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu project adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater’s high-grade PGE mines in Montana, USA. Group Ten also holds the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project in the Rainy River district of northwest Ontario and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum‘s Wellgreen deposit in Canada‘s Yukon Territory.

