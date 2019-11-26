EnGold & VRIFY Finalize 3D Investor Graphics Project & Shares for Services Agreement

Vancouver, November 26, 2019 - David H. Brett, President & CEO, Engold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" or the "Company") reports that EnGold has now received the 3D model of its Lac La Hache Project from VRIFY Technology Inc. ("VRIFY") discussed in the Company's July 8, 2019 announcement. Also per the July 8th, 2019 the announced shares-for-services agreement with VRIFY (the "Agreement"), the cost of the services, $12,500, will be paid trough the issuance of 208,333 common shares of Engold at a deemed price of $0.06, being the discounted market price stipulated under the Agreement. EnGold expects the 3D model to be posted to its website shortly and will be used extensively by the Company in its investor communications activities.

"Telling the story of EnGold's compelling Lac La Hache project will be greatly facilitated by this leading-edge technology," said EnGold President & CEO David Brett. "We're happy to be partnering with VRIFY in helping stakeholders understand our value proposition better."

About VRIFY: VRIFY's technology communicates a company's value with presentation tools that simplify information and translate tough to digest data into compelling content. The platform allows companies to showcase project data with interactive 3D models, host global site visits of remote assets using virtual tours, and present content to any device, anytime, anywhere in the world. See for yourself at VRIFY.com.

About EnGold

EnGold is a Vancouver-based copper/gold exploration company focused solely on its 100% owned Lac La Hache property in the Cariboo region of BC. The Spout Deposit, the Aurizon Gold Deposit and the 2017 G1 Copper Discovery, located within a 7-kilometer area on the property. With world class infrastructure at its doorstep, Lac La Hache is a great location to be exploring. EnGold's corporate philosophy rests on three interdependent pillars: Environment, Engagement and Gold. Through sound environmental stewardship, commitment to transparent engagement with local communities, the Company is dedicated to driving exceptional shareholder and stakeholder value by fulfilling its vision to profitably supply valuable and much needed metals to the global marketplace.

