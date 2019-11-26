Candelaria Mining Announces Additional High-Grade Drill Results in Pinos Project

VANCOUVER, Nov. 26, 2019 - Candelaria Mining Corp. (TSXV:CAND, OTC PINK:CDELF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce in-fill drill results from the Cinco Estrellas Vein at the Pinos Gold Project (“Pinos”) located in Zacatecas, Mexico.



The 20 holes in-fill drilling program confirms the grade and continuity of the Cinco Estrellas vein and include the following intervals:

2.4 m at 5.3 gpt AuEq (4.2 g/t Au, 92.3 g/t Ag)*

3.7 m at 4.4 gpt AuEq (3.7 g/t Au, 62.2 g/t Ag)*

1.3 m at 6.2 gpt AuEq (6.0 g/t Au, 16.0 g/t Ag)*

1.8 m at 7.3 gpt AuEq (8.3 g/t Au, 51.0 g/t Ag)*

*please see detailed results table in subsequent pages of this news release

In-fill drilling has increased the confidence of mineral resources and the continuity of high grades along Cinco Estrellas vein, particularly, the San José de Peñitas zone. The 20 drill holes released today are in addition to the 33 drill holes previously announced on October 31, 2016, and used in the technical report titled “Pinos Project Preliminary Economic Assessment” “[PEA]”, announced on September 13, 2018 and filed on October 16, 2018 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company’s website (www.candelariamining.com).

“These results are very encouraging,” states Curtis Turner, CEO of Candelaria. "Our exploration programs continue to find high gold grades throughout the district. This recent in-fill drilling program is part of our near-term plans to develop Pinos Gold Project which aims to process up to 400 tonnes per day."

Locations of drill holes reported are shown in Figure 1 of the San José de Peñitas Area (Cinco Estrellas Vein). The following table summarizes the most significant drill intercepts for this release;

CINCO ESTRELLAS VEIN: Hole Number From To Core Length Est. True Width Au Ag AuEq (m) (m) (m) (m) g/t g/t g/t CA19PI034 104.40 106.80 2.4 2.0 4.2 92.3 5.3 incl. 105.30 106.20 0.9 0.7 5.8 122.4 7.2 incl. 105.60 106.20 0.6 0.5 6.6 136.1 8.2 CA19PI035 150.50 151.80 1.3 1.0 2.1 45.2 2.6 incl. 151.20 151.80 0.6 0.5 2.7 94.2 3.8 CA19PI036 34.45 35.55 1.1 1.0 2.3 5.9 2.4 CA19PI042 106.75 110.40 3.7 2.5 3.7 62.2 4.4 incl. 107.65 108.75 1.1 0.7 6.4 111.7 7.7 incl. 109.80 110.40 0.6 0.4 3.9 37.0 4.4 CA19PI042 113.30 117.65 4.4 2.9 3.4 28.6 3.7 incl. 113.65 114.15 0.5 0.3 5.7 61.4 6.5 incl. 114.90 115.35 0.4 0.3 5.3 38.1 5.8 incl. 116.00 116.55 0.5 0.4 5.8 25.9 6.1 incl. 116.55 116.95 0.4 0.3 4.9 22.0 5.1 CA19PI045 168.45 169.75 1.3 1.0 6.0 16.0 6.2 incl. 168.75 169.35 0.6 0.4 12.0 20.7 12.2 CA19PI046 122.00 122.90 0.9 0.7 3.0 25.1 3.3 incl. 122.25 122.55 0.3 0.2 7.4 27.1 7.7 CA19PI050 110.30 111.40 1.1 1.0 3.3 54.3 4.0 incl. 111.10 111.40 0.3 0.3 8.3 51.0 8.9 CA19PI051 64.80 66.55 1.8 1.3 6.7 50.9 7.3 incl. 65.20 65.90 0.7 0.5 15.5 110.0 16.8 CA19PI052 97.60 98.75 1.2 0.9 3.1 91.4 4.2 incl. 97.90 98.30 0.4 0.3 6.9 181.0 9.0 CA19PI053 75.75 77.20 1.5 1.1 4.3 14.9 4.4 incl. 76.60 77.20 0.6 0.5 8.4 16.8 8.6 And 78.10 78.40 0.3 0.2 7.9 14.8 8.0 And 84.80 85.40 0.6 0.5 4.3 4.7 4.4

Note: All numbers are rounded. Based on a cutoff grade of 2.2 gpt AuEq.

* AuEq based on 83 (Ag):1 (Au) calculated using long-term gold and silver prices of US$1,300 per ounce gold and US$15.5 per ounce silver.

These new drill holes announced in this release have an estimated true width ranging of 0.9 m to 2.9 m (Weighted Average True of 1.5 m) along the same estimated mineralized lengths as presented in the PEA announced on September 13, 2018.

In-fill drilling increases the confidence between discrete zones reported in the 2018 PEA. Additionally, drilling has defined new mineralization intersected to depth and down plunge. Figure 2 shows a cross section where the Cinco Estrellas mineralization crops out to the down dip projection of the vein.

Curtis Turner, remarked, “The Cinco Estrellas Vein mineralization suggests the vein has increased continuity and is open at depth and to the south of the Pinos District, with potential to expand the resource.”

Method of Analysis

Samples were prepared at the ALS Global lab facility in Zacatecas, Mexico, and analyzed by ICP and AA methods at their facilities in Vancouver, Canada. Diamond drill samples sent for analysis consisted of half HQ-sized diamond core split on site, prepared by the ALS Global sample preparation laboratory in Zacatecas, Mexico, and assayed for Au by 50 g fire assay with AA finish (Au grades over 10 gpt Au are analyzed with gravimetric finish), and for Ag by Induction Coupled Plasma of 0.5 g with aqua regia digestion.

Quality Control.

Preparation and assaying of samples from Candelaria's Pinos project are done with strict adherence to a Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol. QA-QC of Candelaria has been described in detail in technical report of Pinos Project Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). The Company inserted each 17 samples in average a stream of blanks and standards, the qualified person as defined in NI 43-101 selected seven duplicates and these were assayed on Inspectorate laboratory (Bureau Veritas) of Durango, Mexico.

Mr. Jose Antonio Olmedo, Eng. Geol. MSc. an Independent Consultant, located in Mexico City, Mexico, who is an “Independent Qualified Person” as defined by NI 43-101 has supervised the preparation and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.





About Candelaria Mining

Candelaria Mining is a Canadian-based gold development and exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects in Mexico. In Veracruz, Candelaria’s 100% owned Caballo Blanco Gold Project hosts NI 43-101 Indicated Resources of 521,000 ounces of gold and 2,170,000 ounces of silver (31,220,000 tonnes grading 0.52 g/t gold and 2.16 g/t silver) and Inferred Resources of 95,000 ounces of gold and 590,000 of ounces of silver (8,630,000 tonnes grading 0.34 g/t gold and 2.14 g/t silver). In Zacatecas, Candelaria’s 100% owned Pinos Gold Project consisted of roughly 17km worth of veins containing Gold and Silver. A preliminary economic assessment was completed in September of 2018 modeling a 200 tpd ramping to 400 tpd operation. In both projects the potential exists to increase these estimated resources through continued drilling and exploration.

For more information on resource estimates, please see the Company’s website, www.candelariamining.com.

