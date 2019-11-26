Cyprium Metals Ltd: Copper Leaches Into Solution From Column Test-Work

Perth, Australia - Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) is pleased to advise that metallurgical column test-work has commenced on the massive sulphide mineralisation from the diamond drilling programme, that targeted the known copper mineralisation at the Hollandaire Prospect (refer to CYM ASX announcement dated 14 October 2019).This metallurgical test-work is being conducted to determine the optimal copper extraction method and has leached copper into solution at room temperature conditions, as illustrated in Images 1 to 4*.Further updates will be provided as the metallurgical test-work progresses.Executive Director Barry Cahill commented "We are delighted and are very encouraged to see the leaching of copper into solution within one hour from the commencement of the column testwork.We are looking forward to providing further updates on the metallurgical test-work as they become available."The metallurgical diamond drilling programme (refer to CYM ASX announcement dated 14 October 2019) consisted of three holes for 320m into the mineralised envelope of the Hollandaire Prospect at the Cue Copper Project to provide representative samples for test-work to be undertaken as illustrated in Figure 1*.The first hole in the metallurgical diamond drilling programme, 19HOMET001, was drilled into the Hollandaire west lode and returned disseminated copper sulphide mineralisation, dominated by chalcocite. The second and third diamond drill holes in the programme, 19HOMET002 and 19HOMET003, targeted representative sections of the Hollandaire east lode and returned massive sulphide mineralisation, containing pyrite and copper sulphides, predominantly chalcocite with minor chalcopyrite and bornite. The results from the metallurgical diamond drill holes included:- 10.4m @ 14.9% Cu in drill hole 19HOMET003 from 84.5m downhole including:- 4.5m @ 21.9% Cu with 1.2 g/t Au and 46.4 g/t Ag from 90.4m;- 19.1m @ 1.3% Cu in drill hole 19HOMET002 from 85.9m downhole including:- 6.4m @ 2.1% Cu with 0.5 g/t Au and 10.5 g/t Ag from 98.6m;- 27.9m @ 1.1% Cu in drill hole 19HOMET001 from 45.7m downhole including:- 9.0m @ 1.6% Cu with 0.1 g/t Au and 2.3 g/t Ag from 63.2m.Earn-in and Joint VenturePursuant to an agreement between a wholly owned subsidiary of CYM and Musgrave Minerals Ltd. (ASX:MGV), an option has been granted by Musgrave Minerals Ltd. to earn-in and joint venture for an 80% interest in the non-gold rights over the tenements (refer to Figure 2*) at the Cue Copper Project (CYM ASX Release 25 March 2019).*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/VHFGT383





Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders.





