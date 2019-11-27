Platina Resources Limited: AGM Investor Presentation

Perth, Australia - Platina Resources Ltd. (ASX:PGM) (FRA:P4R) (OTCMKTS:PTNUF) controls a portfolio of precious, specialty and base metal projects at various stages of development.The company creates shareholder value by advancing early stage metals projects through exploration, feasibility, permitting and towards development.Project value to be realised through sale, joint venture or development.To view the presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/XR55W15W





Platina Resources Ltd. (ASX:PGM) Platina is an Australian-based company focused on returning shareholder value by advancing early-stage metals projects through exploration, feasibility, permitting and into development.



- Platina Scandium Project (100% interest) - located in central New South Wales, the project is one of the largest and highest-grade scandium deposits in the world, which has the potential to become Australia's first scandium producer with cobalt and nickel credits. A Definitive Feasibility Study was completed in late 2018 demonstrating the technical and economic viability of constructing the project. The Company is now focused on completing the permitting and securing offtake and financing.



- Skaergaard (100% interest) - One of the world's largest undeveloped gold deposits and one of the largest palladium resources outside of South Africa and Russia, located in Greenland;



- Munni Munni (30% interest) - Situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, the project is one of Australia's most significant Platinum Group Metal occurrences. Munni Munni also has potential for conglomerate hosted gold and is a Joint Venture with Artemis Resources Ltd.; and



- Blue Moon (to earn a 70% interest) - Located in California, U.S.A, the project is subject to a Nl 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate. The resource is open at depth and along strike and has favourable metallurgy.





