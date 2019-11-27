Menü Artikel
Chalice Announces 2019 Annual General Meeting Results

10:19 Uhr  |  CNW

PERTH, Western Australia, Nov. 27, 2019 - Chalice Gold Mines Ltd. (ASX: CHN | TSX: CXN | OTCQB: CGMLF) ("Chalice" or the "Company") advises that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today, 27 November 2019, were passed unanimously on a show of hands.

In accordance with Section 251AA(1) of the Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, the following information is provided in relation to the resolutions considered by shareholders at the AGM.

The Company received valid proxies from 120 shareholders holding a total of 98,061,721 ordinary shares (representing a total of 36% of the Company's issued shares).

No.

 

Resolution

 

For

 

Against

 

Chairman's

Discretion

Abstain/

Excluded

1.

Remuneration Report

49,870,452

501,846

302,103

47,387,320

2.

Re-election of Stephen Quin as a Director

97,359,313

286,182

196,151

220,075

3.

Re-election of Morgan Ball as a Director

97,416,313

199,182

196,151

250,075

4.

Ratification of prior issue of Consideration Shares

95,137,395

228,297

226,151

2,469,878

5.

Approval of Employee Securities Incentive Plan

50,618,232

979,985

166,927

46,296,577

6.

 

Approval of potential termination benefits under

the Plan

49,814,686

 

1,103,822

 

280,879

 

46,862,334

 

7(a).

 

Approval of the issue of Performance Rights to Mr

Tim Goyder

50,419,917

 

1,066,848

 

278,379

 

46,296,577

 

7(b).

 

Approval of the issue of Performance Rights to Mr

Alex Dorsch

50,564,155

 

922,110

 

278,379

 

46,297,077

 

8(a).

Approval of the issue of Options to Mr Alex Dorsch

50,487,013

988,185

289,379

46,297,144

8(b).

Approval of the issue of Options to Mr Morgan Ball

50,363,850

1,116,823

283,904

46,297,144

8(c).

Approval of the issue of Options to Mr Stephen Quin

50,372,875

1,113,823

278,379

46,296,644

9.

Replacement of Constitution

96,357,338

325,233

337,603

1,041,547

 

Alex Dorsch
Managing Director

Follow our communications:
LinkedIn: https://au.linkedin.com/company/chalice-gold-mines
Twitter: https://twitter.com/chalicegold
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Chalice-Gold-Mines-323740744933099/ 

SOURCE Chalice Gold Mines Ltd.



Contact
please visit chalicegold.com, or contact: Alex Dorsch, Managing Director, Chalice Gold Mines Ltd., +61 8 9322 3960, info@chalicegold.com; Nicholas Read, Principal and Managing Director, Read Corporate Investor Relations, +61 8 9388 1474, info@readcorporate.com.au
