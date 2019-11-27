Chalice Announces 2019 Annual General Meeting Results

PERTH, Western Australia, Nov. 27, 2019 - Chalice Gold Mines Ltd. (ASX: CHN | TSX: CXN | OTCQB: CGMLF) ("Chalice" or the "Company") advises that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today, 27 November 2019, were passed unanimously on a show of hands.

In accordance with Section 251AA(1) of the Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, the following information is provided in relation to the resolutions considered by shareholders at the AGM.

The Company received valid proxies from 120 shareholders holding a total of 98,061,721 ordinary shares (representing a total of 36% of the Company's issued shares).

No. Resolution For Against Chairman's Discretion Abstain/ Excluded 1. Remuneration Report 49,870,452 501,846 302,103 47,387,320 2. Re-election of Stephen Quin as a Director 97,359,313 286,182 196,151 220,075 3. Re-election of Morgan Ball as a Director 97,416,313 199,182 196,151 250,075 4. Ratification of prior issue of Consideration Shares 95,137,395 228,297 226,151 2,469,878 5. Approval of Employee Securities Incentive Plan 50,618,232 979,985 166,927 46,296,577 6. Approval of potential termination benefits under the Plan 49,814,686 1,103,822 280,879 46,862,334 7(a). Approval of the issue of Performance Rights to Mr Tim Goyder 50,419,917 1,066,848 278,379 46,296,577 7(b). Approval of the issue of Performance Rights to Mr Alex Dorsch 50,564,155 922,110 278,379 46,297,077 8(a). Approval of the issue of Options to Mr Alex Dorsch 50,487,013 988,185 289,379 46,297,144 8(b). Approval of the issue of Options to Mr Morgan Ball 50,363,850 1,116,823 283,904 46,297,144 8(c). Approval of the issue of Options to Mr Stephen Quin 50,372,875 1,113,823 278,379 46,296,644 9. Replacement of Constitution 96,357,338 325,233 337,603 1,041,547

Alex Dorsch

Managing Director

Follow our communications:

LinkedIn: https://au.linkedin.com/company/chalice-gold-mines

Twitter: https://twitter.com/chalicegold

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Chalice-Gold-Mines-323740744933099/

SOURCE Chalice Gold Mines Ltd.