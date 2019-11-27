Menü Artikel
NextSource Materials AGM Cut-Off Time and Date for Voting Extended

16:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

TORONTO, November 27, 2019 - NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT) (OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces that it has extended the cut-off time and date for voting by proxy for its upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders (the"Meeting") on Monday, December 2nd, 2019.

All forms of proxy must be received by TSX Trust Company no later than 7:59a.m. (Toronto time) on Monday, December 2nd, 2019.

The deadline has been extended in order to allow all shareholders who have not yet had an opportunity to vote to complete and submit their proxy for the Meeting. Shareholders are encouraged to support all resolutions as outlined in the Company's Information Circular.

About NextSource Materials Inc.

Nextsource Materials Inc. is a mine development company based in Toronto, Canada, that is developing its 100%-owned Molo Graphite Project in southern Madagascar. The Molo Graphite Project is a fully permitted, feasibility-stage project that ranks as one of the largest-known and highest quality flake graphite deposits in the world and is the only project with SuperFlake® graphite.

For further information contact: +1.416.364.4911

Brent Nykoliation, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development at brent@nextsourcematerials.com or Craig Scherba, President and CEO at craig@nextsourcematerials.com

Safe Harbour: This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause Nextsource Materials Inc. results to differ materially from expectations. These include risks relating to market fluctuations, property performance and other risks. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Certain statements contained in this press release and in certain documents incorporated by reference into this press release constitute forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and "confident" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Nextsource Materials Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference into, this press release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Nextsource Materials Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Nextsource Materials Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/568362/NextSource-Materials-AGM-Cut-Off-Time-and-Date-for-Voting-Extended


