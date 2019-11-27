NextSource Materials AGM Cut-Off Time and Date for Voting Extended

TORONTO, November 27, 2019 - NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT) (OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces that it has extended the cut-off time and date for voting by proxy for its upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders (the"Meeting") on Monday, December 2nd, 2019.

All forms of proxy must be received by TSX Trust Company no later than 7:59a.m. (Toronto time) on Monday, December 2nd, 2019.

The deadline has been extended in order to allow all shareholders who have not yet had an opportunity to vote to complete and submit their proxy for the Meeting. Shareholders are encouraged to support all resolutions as outlined in the Company's Information Circular.

About NextSource Materials Inc.

Nextsource Materials Inc. is a mine development company based in Toronto, Canada, that is developing its 100%-owned Molo Graphite Project in southern Madagascar. The Molo Graphite Project is a fully permitted, feasibility-stage project that ranks as one of the largest-known and highest quality flake graphite deposits in the world and is the only project with SuperFlake® graphite.

For further information contact: +1.416.364.4911

Brent Nykoliation, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development at brent@nextsourcematerials.com or Craig Scherba, President and CEO at craig@nextsourcematerials.com

