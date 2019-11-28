Group Eleven Announces VP Exploration Strategy Departure

VANCOUVER, Nov. 28, 2019 - Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSX.V: ZNG; OTC: GRLVF; FRA: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") announces that John Barry is stepping down as 'Vice President, Exploration Strategy' and resigning as director of Group Eleven's various Irish subsidiaries with immediate effect.

"As a co-founder of Group Eleven back in 2015 and subsequently Chairman of the Company before its IPO in December 2017, it has been good to work with such a talented team of highly experienced geologists and to see the Company establish an unrivalled exploration portfolio in a world-class zinc district" stated John Barry. "After 32 years exploring globally for metals on five continents it is now time for me to pursue other ideas outside of mining and mineral exploration but also keep some involvement in the sector through independent consulting. I will remain a major shareholder of Group Eleven as I am a passionate supporter of its big-scale, big-think exploration and opening up the exploration space. I wish the Company great success and luck in the Company's exploration efforts for the next giant zinc deposit" said Mr Barry.

Chairman Dan MacInnis commented, "With his co-founders John saw a rare opportunity back in 2015 to secure a large strategic exploration ground holding in a world-class zinc-lead district. On behalf of Group Eleven Resources and its Board of Directors, I would like to thank John for his valued contributions and commitment to the Company since its inception. We wish him every success."

Options Granted

Separately, the Company has granted 60,000 incentive stock options to an employee of the Company under the Company stock option plan. The options have an exercise price of C$0.08 per share, expire three years from the grant date and vest 1/3 to immediately, with an additional 1/3 to vest on the first and second anniversaries of the grant date.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSX.V: ZNG; OTC: GRLVF and FRA: 3GE) is a mineral exploration company focused on advanced stage zinc exploration in Ireland. The Company's large land package allows Group Eleven to leverage new geological approach and geophysical technology to systematically rethink key aspects of the Irish zinc district. The Company's two key projects in Ireland include: a 60% interest in the Ballinalack project (joint ventured with Nonfemet - one of the largest zinc producers in China), located in north-east Ireland, hosting potential Navan Bed mineralization in the Pale Beds; and a 75.56% interest in the Stonepark project (joint ventured with Arkle Resources plc), located near Limerick, next to one of the world's largest undeveloped zinc deposits: Pallas Green deposit. The Company's team includes accomplished mining professionals with direct experience in finding mines, building companies and exploring Irish zinc deposits.

