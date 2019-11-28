Independence Gold Recovers Up To 99.5% Gold From Merit Property, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, Nov. 28, 2019 - Independence Gold Corp. (TSX.V: IGO) ("Independence" or "the Company") is pleased to the announce results from an Early Stage Metallurgical Study (“ESME”) carried out on auriferous vein material collected from the Sullivan Ridge Target at the Merit Property (“the Property”), British Columbia. The study, comprised of two composite vein samples recovered 99.5% and 96.6% gold, respectively, through a three-stage process of gravity separation, flotation and leaching, indicating favourable mineralogy for further exploration.



Sample Selection and Preparation

Composite samples composed of chalcedonic quartz were collected from two separate veins at the Sullivan Ridge Target. These veins yielded gold assay values up to 9.5 grams per tonne (“g/t”) from samples collected earlier in the season (see news release dated November 4th, 2019) and are considered representative of the Property.

Samples were submitted to SGS Labs in Burnaby for testing. They were initially crushed to 100% passing 10-micron mesh, then each sample was blended and rotary split into two-kilogram test charges for the metallurgical testing. A 100g sub-sample was also separated using a riffle splitter and submitted for chemical head assays including gold, copper and total sulphur, as well as for head mineralogy study.

Head Results

The following table shows the assays results for both samples and appear to show some level of “nugget” distribution in the samples as expected.

Sample Au (g/t) Au-Duplicate (g/t) Au Average (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu % S % ESME 1 0.59 0.68 0.64 145 <0.01 0.03 ESME 2 7.29 7.01 7.15 11.0 0.02 0.03

The mineralogy of the two samples were studied using QEMSCAN Particle Mineral Analysis (PMA), and indicated the main sulphides present are pyrite and marcasite, with copper being mostly native.

Gravity Separation

A single gravity separation test was completed on each composite to evaluate the potential for gravity recoverable gold and silver using a Knelson concentrator. The concentrate was submitted for assaying and the tailings used for floatation testing. Gravity methods managed to recover 50.7% gold and 66.6% silver in ESME 1, and 62.2% and 38.8% silver in ESME 2.

Floatation Testwork

A single test was conducted on each of the gravity tailings to assess further recoverability of gold and silver, with the concentrate being submitted for assaying and mineralogy. From these tailings, ESME 1 recovered 74.9% gold and 85.3% of the silver remaining in the stream. ESME 2 recovered 63.4% gold and 50.2% silver.

Cyanide Leaching

The floatation tailings were submitted for bottle roll cyanide leaching tests, lasting for 48-hours with a pH of 10.5 to 11. Both composites performed well and recovered additional gold in the pregnant leach solution. ESME 1 recovered 96.3% gold from the floatation tailings, while ESME 2 recovered 75.4% gold.

Product Mineralogy

In both samples, gold occurs as either native gold or electrum. Other minerals of note include hessite (silver telluride) and acanthite (silver sulphide).

Overall Results

The following table summarizes the results of the ESME test work. It is believed that recoverability could be further improved by modifying the processes, but the initial high recovery amounts increase confidence in future exploration of the multiple gold zones on the Property. It was also found that the final tailings are not acid producing, which is key in future environmental considerations.

ESME 1 ESME 2 Total Gold Recovery Total Silver Recovery Total Gold Recovery Total Silver Recovery Gravity Concentrate 50.7 % 95.1 % 62.2 % 69.5 % Floatation Concentrate 36.9 % 24.0 % Leach Concentrate 11.9 % n/a 10.4 % n/a TOTAL RECOVERY 99.5 % 95.1 % 96.6 % 69.5 %

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. (TSX.V:IGO) is a mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company’s holdings range from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company’s Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Independence Gold Corp.

“Randy Turner”

Randy Turner, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Independence within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company’s planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Independence’s public filings under Independence Gold Corp.’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although Independence has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Independence disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

For further information please contact Randy Turner at 604-687-3959 or info@ingold.ca.