Robex Resources Inc. Had an Excellent Quarter and Once Again Significantly Increased its Performance

QUÉBEC CITY, Nov. 28, 2019 - Robex Resources Inc. ("Robex" and/or "the Company") (TSXV: RBX / FWB: RB4) is pleased to publish their financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.



All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Highlights for the third quarter of 2019

INCREASE IN GOLD PRODUCTION OF 19%

Gold production reached 15,175 ounces (472 kg) compared to 12,772 ounces (397 kg) during the same period in 2018, which is the best quarter ever.



This quarterly production record is the result of: An 18% increase in ore processed (512,377 tonnes vs 432,538 tonnes in 2018, a record average of 5,569 t/d with an initial planned capacity of 4,000 t/d); A 10% decrease in downtime per quarter over the last 4 quarters, resulting in an availability of 92.2%; Higher processed grade (1.05 g/t Au vs 0.97 g/t Au in Q3 2018); and Improvement in the recovery rate (87.7% vs 87.3%) despite the increase in production and therefore the decrease in retention time in the CIL.





Gold sales of $25.5 million compared to $19.8 million for the same period of 2018.





Operating income reached $7.3 million compared to $6 million for the same period in 2018, despite the $4.2 million increase in the quarterly amortization rate (in accordance with IFRS).





The cash flows from operating activities 1 reached $13.9 million ($0.024 per share 2 ) compared to $7.8 million ($0.013 per share 2 ) for the same period of 2018.



REPAYMENT OF ONE-THIRD OF THE PRINCIPAL OF DEBENTURES

In addition, on November 26, 2019, all non‐convertible debentures and accrued interest were repaid

Mining Operation: Nampala, Mali

Third quarters

ended September 30, Nine-month periods

ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating Data Ore mined (tonnes) 477,676 365,759 1,378,787 1,306,075 Ore processed (tonnes) 512,377 432,538 1,370,536 1,313,988 Waste mined (tonnes) 645,784 474,115 2,309,402 2,341,676 Operational stripping ratio 1.4 1.3 1.7 1.8 Head grade (g/t) 1.05 0.97 1.01 0.95 Recovery (%) 87.7% 87.3% 86.5% 84.5% Gold ounces produced 15,175 12,772 38,324 34,281 Gold ounces sold 13,276 12,733 35,971 36,202 Financial Data (rounded to the nearest thousand dollars) Revenues – Gold sales 25,478,000 19,820,000 64,789,000 59,769,000 Mining operation expenses 7,489,000 6,984,000 22,027,000 20,577,000 Mining royalties 681,000 681,000 1,891,000 1,984,000 Administrative expenses 1,284,000 1,502,000 4,625,000 4,224,000 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets 7,189,000 3,175,000 22,690,000 8,999,000 Segment operating income 8,835,000 7,478,000 13,556,000 23,985,000 Statistics (in Canadian dollars) Average realized selling price (per ounce) 1,919 1,557 1,801 1,651 Cash operating cost (per tonne processed)3 16 16 17 15 Total cash cost (per ounce sold)3 615 602 665 623 All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)3 893 843 988 937 Administrative expenses (per ounce sold) 97 118 129 117 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (per ounce sold) 542 249 631 249

ROBEX’S MD&A and the consolidated financial statements are available on the Company's website in the Investors section at: Robexgold.com. These reports and other documents produced by the Company are also available at Sedar.com.



A word from the President Mr. Georges Cohen:

“Beyond the improved results due to the price of gold, it is interesting to note that all production parameters (tonnage, grade, recovery, availability, production cost per ounce of gold, etc.) have all improved significantly, thus contributing in a sustainable and structural way to the company’s performance. These results were obtained through efforts focused on the mine’s process and organization. I congratulate the teams who contributed to this fundamental work.

"Mindful of the recent dramatic events that have struck some mines in West Africa, we have further strengthened our procedures and means of protecting property and people.”

This news release contains statements that may be considered “forecast information” or “forecast statements” in terms of security rights. These forecasts are subject to uncertainties and risks, some of which are beyond the control of Robex. Achievements and final results may differ significantly from forecasts made implicitly or explicitly. These differences can be attributed to many factors, including market volatility, the impact of the exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, mispricing, the environment (hardening of regulations), unforeseen geological situations, unfavourable operating conditions, political risks inherent in mining in developing countries, changes in government policies or regulations (laws and policies), an inability to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government agencies, or any other risk associated with mining and development. There can be no assurance that the circumstances set out in these forecasts will occur, or even benefit Robex, if any. The forecasts are based on the estimates and opinions of the Robex management team at the time of publication. Robex makes no commitment to make any updates or changes to these publicly available forecasts based on new information or events, or for any other reason, except as required by applicable security laws. The TSX Venture Exchange or the Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assumes no responsibility for the authenticity or accuracy of this news release.

1 Cash flows from operating activities exclude net change in non-cash working capital items.

2 Cash flows from operating activities per share are non-IFRS financial measures for which there is no standardized definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the MD&A, on page 40.

3 Cash operating cost, total cash cost and all-in sustaining cost are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the MD&A, on page 40.