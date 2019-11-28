Menü Artikel
Orosur Mining Inc. - AGM Report of Voting

14:46 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Orosur Mining Inc. (“Orosur” or “the Company”) (TSX: OMI) (AIM: OMI) announces that at the Company’s Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held at 4:00 p.m. GMT today, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.

AGM Voting Results

At the AGM, a total 44,931,457 common shares of the 150,277,672 shares outstanding as at October 25, 2019 record date the were voted at the meeting, representing approximately 29.90% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The nominees listed in the Company’s management proxy circular were re-elected as directors as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Ignacio Salazar

38,863,051

88.65%

4,975,326

11.35%

Robert Schafer

43,655,801

99.58%

182,576

0.42%

Horng Dih Lee

43,625,877

99.52%

212,500

0.48%

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. If you have any queries on this, then please contact Ryan Cohen, VP Corporate Development of the Company (responsible for arranging release of this announcement on behalf of the Company) on: +1 (778) 373-0100.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.



Contact

For further information, please contact:
Orosur Mining Inc.
Ignacio Salazar, Chief Executive Officer
Ryan Cohen, VP Corporate Development
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP – Nomad & Joint Broker
Jeff Keating / Stephen Wong
Tel: +44 (0)20 3 470 0470


