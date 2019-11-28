Canarc Completes Phase 1 Drill Program at Corral Canyon, Nevada

VANCOUVER, November 28, 2019 - Canarc Resource Corp. (TSX:CCM)(OTCQB:CRCUF)(Frankfurt:CAN) announces the completion of a Phase 1, five-hole, 1,600 meter core drilling program at its 100% owned Corral Canyon project, Nevada. Corral Canyon is located 115 km north of Winnemucca and 70 km north of the past-producing, high-grade Sleeper gold mine (1.7 million ounces (oz) past production, 3.1 million oz resource) in northwestern Nevada.

Scott Eldridge, CEO, stated: "We are very happy with the work completed to date at Corral Canyon. Since staking the property one year ago, we were able to compile the historic data, relog old drill core, identify key structural and stratigraphic controls on gold mineralization, conduct detailed geological mapping and geochemical sampling and delineate a highly prospective extension to the historic gold mineralization never before drilled."

"The drill program targeted both broad, shallow, lower grade disseminated gold mineralization as well as narrower, deeper, high-grade veins (view target map). Drilling went smoothly with excellent core recoveries and we completed the five holes just before winter set in. Broad alteration zones and narrow quartz veins were intersected in the last three holes."

Core holes were logged and sample intervals were marked by Jake Margolis, Canarc's VP Exploration. The core was delivered to ALS Minerals in Reno, Nevada for cutting and assaying. Assay results are anticipated before year-end."

Qualified Person

Dr. Jacob Margolis is a qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and has approved the technical information in this news release. Dr. Margolis is engaged as a consultant to Canarc Resource Corp. as Vice President of Exploration.

About Canarc - Canarc Resource Corp. is a growth-oriented gold exploration company focused on generating superior shareholder returns by discovering, exploring and developing strategic gold deposits in North America. The Company is currently advancing two core assets, each with substantial gold resources, and has initiated a high impact exploration strategy to acquire and explore new properties that have district-scale gold discovery potential. Canarc shares trade on the TSX: CCM and the OTCQB: CRCUF.

