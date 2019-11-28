Hornby Bay Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Unit Private Placement

Toronto, November 28, 2019 - Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: HBE) (the "Company") announces that further to its press release dated November 8, 2019, announcing the completion of a first tranche of the previously announced offering of up to 25,000,000 units ("Units") of the Company (the "Offering"), it has completed a second tranche of the Offering consisting of 2,600,000 Units at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $130,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant and entitles the holder thereof to acquire a Common Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance, exercisable at a price of $0.10 per Common Share.

In connection with the closing of the second tranche, the Company paid finder's fees to a qualified individual (the "Finder"). The Finder received a fee equal to $1,750, representing 7% of the gross proceeds of the Units sold by such Finder under the Offering, and issued finder warrants ("Finder Warrants") entitling the Finder to purchase 35,000 Common Shares, representing 7% of the aggregate number of Units sold by such Finder under the Offering, at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The securities issued are subject to a four month hold period, expiring on March 29, 2020. Completion of the private placement is subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Fred Leigh

President & Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 416.861.5933

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

