Horizon Minerals Limited: Update on The Coolgardie Gold Project

Perth, Australia - Horizon Minerals Ltd. (ASX:HRZ) (Horizon) is a party to an Exclusivity Deed with Focus Minerals Limited (ASX:FML) (Focus) relating to the potential acquisition by Horizon of Focus' Coolgardie Gold Project (including the Three Mile Hill processing plant) (Proposed Transaction). The details of the Exclusivity Deed have previously been announced to the ASX on 11 February 2019, 6 September 2019, 25 September 2019 and 21 October 2019.Horizon wishes to advise that it has received formal notification from Focus under the Exclusivity Deed that Focus is unlikely to obtain the internal, board and regulatory approvals necessary for it to proceed with the Proposed Transaction before the expiry of the Exclusivity Period on 17 December 2019.Horizon is not contemplating any further extension of the Exclusivity Period.In October 2019, the Company commenced an 18,000m grade control program at Boorara (Figure 1*) on a 10m by 5m drill spacing designed to generate a detailed grade control model to enable a mining inventory to be established which will underpin staged mining and toll milling in 2020.The results of the model and subsequent mill reconciliation will feed in to the updated resource model for Boorara as part of the Study to support the base load feed for the proposed mill. Potential satellite feed sources in close trucking distance include Crake, Coote, Teal, Rosehill and Golden Ridge (Figure 1) which will form part of the Study due for completion in the September Quarter 20201.The Company's current cash position stands at $4.3 million and holds listed investments with a current total value of approximately $4.7 million.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/G7SO2BFI





