Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes January - September 2019 Interim Report (Correction: in the previous press release the financial report was not attached, the report is now attached)

Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenue was US$ 20.8 mln (MSEK 195.4), up 88% YoY (9m 2018: US$ 11.0 mln (MSEK 94.7)).

Net loss after tax of US$ -0.6 mln (MSEK -0.4) decreased by 93% YoY (9m 2018: US$ -8.5 mln (MSEK -72.9)).

Positive EBITDA was US$ 4.3 mln (MSEK 40.4) compared to US$ -2.9 mln (MSEK -24.4) in the previous reporting period.

Net cash flow generated from operating activities was US$ 6.0 mln (MSEK 56.2), up 179% YoY (9m 2018: US$ 2.1 mln (MSEK 17.1)).

Operational Highlights

Heap leach gold production amounted to 429.6 kg (13,812 oz), up 108% YoY (9m 2018: 206.3 kg (6,632 oz)).

Alluvial gold production decreased by 18% to 51.5 kg (1,655 oz) compared to 62.7 kg (2,015 oz) in 9m 2018.

Total gold production was 481.1 kg (15,467 oz), up 79% YoY (9m 2018: 268.9 kg (8,646 oz)).

Average grade was 15% lower YoY at 2.38 g/t (9m 2018: 2.79 g/t).

Average selling price for gold increased by 10% to US$ 1,389 per oz (9m 2018: US$ 1,261 per oz).

Total Cash cost reduced by 14% to US$ 981 per oz (9m 2018: US$ 1,144 per oz).

In April 2019, the resources of the Kara-Beldyr deposit were approved by the State Reserve Committee (GKZ). According to the resource statement filed by Auriant Mining for approval, Kara-Beldyr C1 and C2 resources amounted to 842,000 ozs of gold (26.2 tonnes) with an average grade of 3.38 g/t and 2,044m ozs of silver, (63.6 tonnes) with an average grade of 8.2 g/t. This latest resource statement confirms Auriant’s confidence of building a mine that is able to produce up to 2 tonnes of gold/year with a mine life of over 10 years.

In Q3 2019, the CIL plant construction at Tardan was completed.

2019 annual gold production forecast is 752.0 kg (24,180 oz).

Full report is available here:

This will be followed by an interactive webcast for analysts and investors with the CEO, Sergey Ustimenko who will be presenting Auriant Mining’s Q3 2019 results as well as hosting a Q&A session.

The event will begin at 14:00 CET (14:00 Stockholm, 16:00 Moscow, 13:00 London).

Those who wish to receive an email reminder an hour before the event can pre-register using the link or open the link directly to participate in Online Conference on Friday, November 29th:

https://go.mywebinar.com/auriantmining_interim_q3_2019

For more information, please contact:

Sergey Ustimenko, CEO

Tel: +7 495 109 02 82

e-mail: sergey.ustimenko@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB

Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com





Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Solcocon), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on First North Premier at the NASDAQ OMX Nordic Exchange under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50, e-mail CA@mangold.se or visit www.mangold.se.

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07.00 CET on November 29th, 2019.

Cautionary Statement: Statements and assumptions made in this report with respect to Auriant Mining AB’s (“AUR”) current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of AUR. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those using words such as "may", "might", "seeks", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "projects", "plans", strategy", "forecast" and similar expressions. These statements reflect management's expectations and assumptions in light of currently available information. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, (i) changes in the economic, regulatory and political environments in the countries where AUR operates; (ii) changes relating to the geological information available in respect of the various projects undertaken; (iii) AUR’s continued ability to secure enough financing to carry on its operations as a going concern; (iv) the success of its potential joint ventures and alliances, if any; (v) exchange rates, particularly between the Russian rouble and the U.S. dollar. In the light of the many risks and uncertainties surrounding any gold production and exploration company at an early stage of its development, the actual results could differ materially from those presented and forecast in this report. AUR assumes no unconditional obligation to immediately update any such statements and/or forecasts.

This press release shall not, directly or indirectly, be released, published or distributed in or to the United States, Australia Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa or other country where such action as a whole or in part is subject to legal restrictions. Nothing in this press release should be considered as an offer to invest or otherwise trade in shares of Auriant Mining AB (publ). The proposed issue will not be directed at residents or those living in the United States, Australia, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa or other country where such action would require further prospectus, other offering documentation, registration or other measures beyond those required by Swedish law. No securities will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, a similar law in any state in the United States, or under any provincial law in Canada, nor under the applicable law of another country.

Attachments