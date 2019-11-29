Stuhini Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, Nov. 29, 2019 - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. ("Stuhini" or the "Company") (TSX?V:STU) is pleased to announce that the Ruby Creek Option Agreement entered into between the Company and Global Drilling Solutions Inc. (see news releases dated July 30 and November 20, 2019) received approval of 100% of the votes cast at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on November 28, 2019. All other matters, consisting of the election of directors, appointment of auditors and re-approval of the Company's 10% "rolling" stock option plan, were approved by over 95% of the votes cast at the meeting.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.: Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties with its primary focus on the Metla Property located in northwestern British Columbia, Canada, approximately 150 kilometres south of the town of Atlin.

