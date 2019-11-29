Stellar AfricaGold Grants Stock Options

Montreal, Quebec - TheNewswire - November 29, 2019 - John Cumming, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stellar AfricaGold Inc., (TSXV:SPX) ("Stellar" or the "Company") announces:

GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

The Company has granted 250,000 incentive stock options to directors of the Company. The options are for a five-year term exercisable at $0.05 per share, are fully vested and are granted pursuant to the Company's approved Stock Option Plan.

NEW EXPLORATION ACQUISITIONS

In October 2019 Stellar completed the sale of its Balandougou Gold Project in Guinea for C$5.15M. (See news release October 30, 2019) The Company is actively reviewing potential new exploration opportunities in two attractive but still under-explored African jurisdictions, Morocco and Ivory Coast. Further announcements will be made as decisions are taken.

ABOUT STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company with offices in Vancouver, BC and Montreal, QC.

