Nevada Copper Executes Previously Announced Credit Facility

VANCOUVER, Nov. 29, 2019 - Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has executed a credit agreement with Pala Investments Limited for up to US$30 million (the “Credit Facility”) in connection with the previously announced binding term sheet.
Further details of the Credit Facility are set out in the Company’s news release of November 15, 2019. US$15 million is available immediately at the Company’s election with additional draws as may be required subject to certain conditions including syndication.
About Nevada Copper
Nevada Copper’s (TSX: NCU) Underground Project is in construction with a view to commencement of copper production in Q4, 2019. Located in Nevada, USA, Pumpkin Hollow has substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully-permitted projects include the high-grade Underground Project (under construction) and a large-scale open pit project.
Additional Information
For further information please visit the Nevada Copper corporate website (www.nevadacopper.com).
