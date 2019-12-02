New Carolin Gold Corp Announces Completion of Initial 850 Meters of Diamond Drilling and Surface Mapping and Sampling

Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - December 2, 2019 - New Carolin Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "New Carolin") (TSXV:LAD) (OTC:LADFF) - New Carolin is pleased to announce that it has completed the first two deep holes of its 2019 underground drilling program on its 100% owned Ladner Gold Project, together with an initial surface mapping and sampling program to generate near surface drill targets.

As previously announced, it is the Company's plan to continue drilling within the immediate footprint of the Carolin Mine with an emphasis on expanding the existing resource while generating near term drill targets by conducting surface exploration on other highly prospective areas of the property. To that end the first two holes measuring a total of approximately 850 meters have been drilled and logged.

Geological interpretations from core logging support the current vein models. Structural and lithological examination of the core indicates a continuation of mineralization along the NW trending hinge zone as well as the ultramafic contact zone.

Continued structural and surface studies will enhance geological knowledge to use as a predictive tool for discovering ore extensions, new mineralized zones and regional continuity.

A soil grid has been sampled to confirm historic data grading up to 3 g/T in soil samples.

The Company has begun delivery of initial core samples and surface samples to an independent laboratory for analysis,. Since the results of that analysis will be used to determine the next drill targets, drilling has stopped.

All disclosure of scientific or technical information made herein is based upon information prepared by or under the supervision of Dawn Evans-Lamswood P.Geo. (BC), a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Ms. Evans-Lamswood has reviewed and approved the scientific or technical content of this news release as it relates to the Carolin Mine and Ladner Gold Project.

About New Carolin Gold Corp.

New Carolin Gold is a Canadian-based junior company focused on the exploration, evaluation and development of our 100% owned property consisting of 144 square kilometers of contiguous mineral claims and crown grants, collectively known as the "Ladner Gold Project" (Project). The Project is located near Hope, BC in the prospective and under-explored Coquihalla Gold Belt, which is host to several historic small gold producers including the Carolin Mine, Emancipation Mine and Pipestem Mine, and numerous gold prospects.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.newcarolingold.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Kenneth R. Holmes"

Director

Phone: (778) 379-1275

Toll Free: 1(855) 891-9185

E-mail: ceo@newcarolingold.com

Web site: www.newcarolingold.com

