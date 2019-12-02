G2 Goldfields Inc. Announces Property Acquisition

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2019 - G2 Goldfields Inc. (TSXV: GTWO) (the “Company” or “G2”) is pleased to announce it has entered into an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the historic Jubilee Creek Goldfield, Puruni District, Guyana. The property is comprised of contiguous claims totalling 7,900 acres and is located approximately 4.5 miles south-east of the Company’s Peters Mine Property (8,800 acres). The Company may earn a 100% interest by making payments totalling $US 475,000.00 over a 4-year period, with the vendor retaining a 2% Net Smelter Return (NSR). G2 has the option to acquire the NSR for $US 2 million.

Despite a long history of production dating back to at least 1907, the property has never been drilled or subject to a modern exploration campaign. Historical workings include a vertical shaft, two open pits and numerous adits spread out over 1000 feet. Country rock appears to be diorite and quartz diorite, but the historic mineralization is associated with a reticulate stockwork of quartz veins and stringers in a zone of intense shearing. Historic sampling of surface material has returned values from trace to 9.3 oz/ton Au.

This historical data referred to is based upon data and records prepared by the Guyana Geological Survey (Guardia F.J.L. – Report on the Mara Mara River, Whanamparu River and Upper Jubilee Creek Areas of the Middle Puruni; 1966). Surface sample results are prior to the implementation of National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”). The Company is of the view that the above historical data is reliable, however it has been unable to independently confirm the historic results.

G2 Goldfields is planning a full sequence exploration program for the Jubilee Creek Property.

Patrick Sheridan, G2 Goldfields Chairman and CEO stated, “We are pleased to partner with local miners to explore this prolific district. The Jubilee agreement is a fantastic opportunity for partners to explore and unlock value for all stakeholders. We look forward to launching an aggressive exploration plan in Q1 of 2020.”

Dan Noone, V.P. of Exploration commented, “The Jubilee Project is a highly prospective zone of gold mineralisation, hosted within an intrusive body on the margin of the Cuyuni Basin.”

About G2 Goldfields Inc.

G2 Goldfields Inc. is a Toronto based mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the Sandy Lake Gold project in Canada and the Aremu/Oko and Puruni District projects in Guyana. The Sandy Lake gold project is comprised of an approximately 51,000 hectares of contiguous mineral claim units in the underexplored Sandy Lake Archean Greenstone Belt in Northwestern Ontario. The Aremu/Oko and Peters Mine (Puruni District) properties are two of the four past producing historical mines in Guyana. The properties total approximately 25,888 acres and are located in the Cuyuni-Mazarumi Region (Region 7) of north-central Guyana in the Guiana Shield.

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Dan Noone (Director of G2 Goldfields Inc.), a “qualified person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Noone (B.Sc Geology, MBA) is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

