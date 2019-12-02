Evolving Gold Announces Closing of Financing

VANCOUVER, Dec. 02, 2019 - Evolving Gold Corp. (CSE: EVG) (FSE: EV7) (OTCB: EVOGF) (the “Company” or “EVG”) announces that in October 2019 it borrowed the sum of $60,000 from JMM Trading LP (the “Lender”) for purposes of financing its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31st, 2019 and the costs associated with obtaining revocation orders to the previously outstanding cease trade orders issued by the BCSC and OSC.
The loan is unsecured, bears interest at the rate of 10% per annum, and matures in 12 months.
The Company has now agreed that:
the loan will be convertible to common shares of the Company (“Shares”) at the lesser of $0.075 per Share or such price the Company has then most recently issued Shares on a private or public basis (subject to a minimum $0.05 per Share);
the loan may be prepaid, provided a full 12 months of interest is paid; and
the Company will issue 500,000 bonus Shares to the Lender.
